Shiner 41, Smithville 12
|Shiner
|7
|7
|7
|20
|--
|41
|Smithville
|6
|0
|0
|6
|--
|12
First quarter
Smithville: Charles Hodge 3 pass from Derrick Roberson (Hancock kick failed), 7:03
Shiner: Trevor Haynes 19 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:18
Second quarter
Shiner: Doug Brooks 3 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:40
Third quarter
Shiner: Haynes 89 interception return (Peterson kick), 9:02
Fourth quarter
Shiner: Doug Brooks 15 run (Peterson kick), 11:16
Shiner: Dalton Brooks 76 run (Peterson kick), 8:37
Shiner: Doug Brooks 6 run (Peterson kick fail), 5:05
Smithville: Armante Chasen 2 run (two-point conversion fail), :51
Team stats
|Shiner
|Smithville
|First downs
|18
|12
|Yards rushing
|42-309
|34-87
|Yards passing
|128
|73
|Passes
|5-7-0-1
|11-24-1-1
|Punts
|0
|39.4
|Fumbles-lost
| 4-3
|5-1
|Penalty-yards
| 8-69
|11-69.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Zane Rhodes 10-64, Tyler Palmer 8-36, Doug Brooks 12-43, Dalton Brooks 9-118, Trevor Haynes 3-48; Smithville: Christian Adkins 14-53, Chris Sanders 1-2, Blake Seyel 10-1, Charles Hidge 1-23, Armante Chase 6-21, Derrick Roberson 2-13
Passing -- Shiner: Tyler Palmer 5-7-128; Smithville: Derrick Roberson 9-19 58, Blake Segel 2-5-15
Receiving -- Shiner: Zane Rhodes 1-51, Tyler Bishop 2-23, Dalton Brooks 1-31, Doug Brooks 1-23 ; Smithville: Charles Hodge 4-43, LaDarian Sullivan 2-9, Christian Adkins 2-16, Terrell Henderson 1-5
