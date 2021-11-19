Shiner 63, Three Rivers 7
|Shiner
|28
|28
|7
|0
|--
|63
|Three Rivers
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Doug Brooks 56 run (Ryan Peterson kick good) 11:43
S: Doug Brooks 3 run (Peterson kick good) 9:49
S: Dalton Brooks 9 run (Peterson kick good) 6:16
S: Drew Wenske 13 pass to Eli Fric (Peterson kick good) 0:59
Second quarter
S: Wenske 75 pass to Fric (Peterson kick good) 9:10
S: Doug Brooks 1 run (Peterson kick good) 6:58
S: Dalton Brooks 34 run (Peterson kick good) 3:19
S: Dalton Brooks 49 run (Peterson kick good) 0:45
Third quarter
S: Doug Brooks 72 run (Peterson kick good) 6:09
Fourth quarter
TR: Kaiyden Inman 24 interception return (Rigoverto Sanchez kick good) 6:10
Team stats
|Shiner
|Three Rivers
|First downs
|18
|3
|Yards rushing
|26-318
|24-48
|Yards passing
|120
|3
|Passes
|4-6-1
|1-4-1
|Punts
|0-0
|5-179
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|4-3
|Penalty-yards
|9-75
|11-82
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 9-175-4, Dalton Brooks 9-134-3, Wenske 1-1, Trace Bishop 3-3, Cole Shows 2-5, Carson Schuette 2-0; Three Rivers: Zachary Davis 16-38, Austin Stutts 31-2, Inman 2-5, Sanchez 3-3;
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 4-5-120-2-0, Hunter Knight 0-1-0-0-1; Three Rivers: Sanchez 0-1-0-0-0, Davis 1-3-3-0-1;
Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 1-18, Fric 2-88-2, Dalton Brooks 1-14; Three Rivers: Jacob Amaro 1-3;
