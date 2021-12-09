Shiner 35, Timpson 28
|Shiner
|7
|14
|7
|7
|--
|35
|Timpson
|7
|0
|7
|14
|--
|28
First quarter
S-Tyler Bishop 10 pass from Drew Wenske (Ryan Peterson kick), 4:36
T-Vosky Howard 14 pass from Terry Bussey (Geovanni Bryant kick), 1:25
Second quarter
S-Doug Brooks 7 run (Peterson kick), 8:31
S-Doug Brooks 32 run (Peterson kick), 5:53
Third quarter
S-Dalton Brooks 2 run (Peterson kick), 6:20
T-Terry Bussey 99 kickoff return (Bryant kick), 6:02
Fourth quarter
T-Braden Courtney 1 run (Bryant kick), 9:08
S-Doug Brooks 1 run (Peterson kick), 6:58
T-Bussey 40 run (Bryant kick), 6:32
Team stats
|Shiner
|Timpson
|First downs
|26
|16
|Yards rushing
|56-410
|30-170
|Yards passing
|55
|129
|Passes
|4-4-1-0
|10-15-1-2
|Punts
|--
|23
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|2-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner, Dalton Brooks 34-243 TD, Doug Brooks 18-123 3 TDs, Drew Wenske 3-46, Team 1-(-2). Timpson, Terry Bussey 12-105 TD, Braden Courtney 18-65 TD.
Passing -- Shiner, Wenske 4-4-0 55 TD. Timpson, Bussey 10-15-2 129 TD.
Receiving -- Shiner, Tyler Bishop 3-35 TD, Eli Fric 1-20. Timpson, Vosky Howard 8-118 TD, Amare Bruton 2-11.
