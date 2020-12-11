Shiner 49, Timpson 7
|Shiner
|14
|21
|7
|7
|--
|49
|Timpson
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
S: Doug Brooks 15 run, (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 6:42
S: Trevor Haynes 23 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 2:16
Second quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 14 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 7:34
S: Zane Rhodes 36 pass from Tyler Palmer, (Winkenwerder kick), 2:42
S: Dalton Brooks 19 run, (Winkenwerder kick) :48
Third quarter
S: Palmer 3 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 5:08TS: Palmer 3 run, (xxxx), xx:xx
T: Shahed Cross 21 pass from LT Washington, (Logan Depaepe kick) :12
Fourth quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 30 run, (Winkenwerder kick), 8:00
Team stats
|Timpson
|Shiner
|First downs
|8
|30
|Yards rushing
|22-76
|55-437
|Yards passing
|78
|46
|Passes
|9-17-1-3
|2-2-1-0
|Punts
|4.39
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-68
|3-37
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks, 11-136, Zane Rhodes, 11-99, Doug Brooks, 9-83, Trevor Haynes, 10-75, Tyler Palmer, 6-28, Devondrick Mathis, 5-15, Makylin Burchell, 1-5, Team, 2- (-4); Timpson: Braden Courtney, 12-42, Terry Bussey, 4-25, LT Washington, 5-7, Trey Davis, 1-2;
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer, 2-2-46-1-0; Timpson: Washington, 8-15-72-3-0;
Receiving -- Shiner: Rhodes, 1-36, Dalton Brooks, 1-10; Timpson: Bussey, 3-11, Courtney, 2-13, Davis, 1-23, Shahed Cross, 1-21;
