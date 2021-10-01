Shiner 42, Wall 14
|Shiner
|7
|14
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Wall
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 57 run, Ryan Peterson kick good, 11:10
Second quarter
S: Doug Brooks 59 run, Peterson kick good, 9:44
S: Dalton Brooks 34 run, Peterson kick good, 6:19
W: Gabe Haskins 2 run, Pierce Jameson kick good, 0:11
Third quarter
S: Doug Brooks 5 run, Peterson kick good, 8:16
S: Dalton Brooks 25 run, Peterson kick good, 5:12
Fourth quarter
S: Drew Wenske 45 pass to Eli Fric, Peterson kick good, 5:31
W: Gabe Jaskins 21 pass to Jacob Richardson, Jameson kick good, 1:41
Team stats
|Shiner
|Wall
|First downs
|16
|15
|Yards rushing
|37-394
|39-126
|Yards passing
|54
|108
|Passes
|3-4-0
|10-18-0
|Punts
|2-67
|5-172
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|3-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 15-202-3, Doug Brooks 10-129-2, Wenske 3-13, Bechtel Bishop 5-43, Cole Shows 2-4, Trace Bishop 2-3; Wall: Ryan Quinney 7-30, Haskins 13-24-1, Andrew Russell 2-14, Dominic Garcia 10-20, Drake Martin 6-31, Dane Reynolds 1-7;
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 3-4-54-0-1; Wall: Haskins 10-18-108-0-1;
Receiving -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 1-9, Doug Brooks 1-(-1), Fric 1-45-1; Wall: Richardson 7-66-1, Garcia 2-33, Quinney 1-9;
