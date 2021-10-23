Shiner 70, Weimar 0
|Weimar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Shiner
|35
|21
|7
|7
|--
|70
First quarter
S: Dalton Brooks 57 run (Ryan Peterson kick), 11:39
S: Drew Wenske 46 pass to Tyler Bishop (Peterson kick), 10:58
S: Doug Brooks 3 run (Peterson kick), 8:02
S: Doug Brooks 1 run (Peterson kick), 4:15
S: Bechtel Bishop 2 run (Peterson kick), 0:11
Second quarter
S: Bechtel Bishop 40 run (Peterson kick), 10:50
S: Trace Bishop 12 run (Peterson kick), 7:26
S: Trace Bishop 5 run (Peterson kick), 1:43
Third quarter
S: Trace Bishop 6 run (Angel San Martin kick), 1:41
Fourth quarter
S: Hunter Knight 4 run (San Martin kick), 4:25
Team stats
|Weimar
|Shiner
|First downs
|3
|21
|Yards rushing
|21-(-38)
|41-449
|Yards passing
|105
|112
|Passes
|7-17-0-0
|2-4-1-0
|Punts
|31
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 3-68-1, Doug Brooks 6-67-2, Drew Wenske 4-48, Bechtel Bishop 2-42-2, Trace Bishop 13-115-3, Hunter Knight 7-29-1, Cale Shows 4-42; Weimar Cole Duty 7-(-23), Wyatt Lacina 8-(-2), Nunu Wilson 4-(-5), Dreylon McMillian 2-2.
Passing -- Shiner: Wenske 2-3-112-1-0, Hunter Knight 0-1-0-0-0; Weimar Duty 6-16-75-0-0, Wilson 1-1-30-0-0.
Receiving -- Shiner: Tyler Bishop 2-112-1; Weimar: Wilson 5-70, Marcus Castillo 1-30, Lacina 1-5.
