Shiner 57, Weimar 14
|Shiner
|33
|17
|0
|7
|--
|57
|Weimar
|0
|0
|7
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 1 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick good) 10:52
S: Dalton Brooks 13 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 7:26
S: Zane Rhodes 30 run (kick failed) 6:51
S: Doug Brooks 5 run (2pt conversion failed) 4:43
S: Doug Brooks 15 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 0:51
Second quarter
S: Palmer 70 pass to Tyler Bishop (Winkenwerder kick good) 8:24
S: Trevor Haynes 11 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 3:01
S: Winkenwerder 41 FG 0:00
Third quarter
W: Joey Ramirez 49 pass to Wyatt Lacina (Felix Sanchez kick good) 2:56
Fourth quarter
S: Devondrick Mathis 2 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 10:51
W: Ramirez 3 run (Sanchez kick good) 4:14
Team stats
|Shiner
|Weimar
|First downs
|18
|9
|Yards rushing
|29-327
|27-68
|Yards passing
|120
|102
|Passes
|4-5-0
|6-17-1
|Punts
|0-0
|5-136
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|1-4
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 4-51-2, Rhodes 3-95-1, Palmer 2-11-1, Ryan Peterson 1-3, Haynes 4-4, Makylin Burchell 7-60, Dalton Brooks 1-13-1, Mathis 7-54-1; Weimer: Reed Purdy 12-30, Nunu Wilson 2-(-5), Ramirez 11-37-1, Dreylon McMillian 2-6;
Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 4-5-120-1-0; Weimer: Ramirez 6-17-102-1-1;
Receiving -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 2-42, Bishop 1-70-1, Rhodes 1-8; Weimer: Purdy 3-13, Wilson 1-26, Lacina 1-49-1, Clayton Nunnella 1-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.