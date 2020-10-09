Shiner 57, Weimar 14

Shiner 331707 -- 57                    
Weimar0077 -- 14                    

First quarter

S: Tyler Palmer 1 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick good) 10:52

S: Dalton Brooks 13 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 7:26

S: Zane Rhodes 30 run (kick failed) 6:51

S: Doug Brooks 5 run (2pt conversion failed) 4:43

S: Doug Brooks 15 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 0:51

Second quarter

S: Palmer 70 pass to Tyler Bishop (Winkenwerder kick good) 8:24

S: Trevor Haynes 11 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 3:01

S: Winkenwerder 41 FG 0:00

Third quarter

W: Joey Ramirez 49 pass to Wyatt Lacina (Felix Sanchez kick good) 2:56

Fourth quarter

S: Devondrick Mathis 2 run (Winkenwerder kick good) 10:51

W: Ramirez 3 run (Sanchez kick good) 4:14

Team stats

 Shiner Weimar 
  First downs 18 9
  Yards rushing 29-327 27-68
  Yards passing 120  102
  Passes 4-5-0 6-17-1
  Punts 0-0 5-136
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-40 1-4

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Shiner: Doug Brooks 4-51-2, Rhodes 3-95-1, Palmer 2-11-1, Ryan Peterson 1-3, Haynes 4-4, Makylin Burchell 7-60, Dalton Brooks 1-13-1, Mathis 7-54-1; Weimer: Reed Purdy 12-30, Nunu Wilson 2-(-5), Ramirez 11-37-1, Dreylon McMillian 2-6;

Passing -- Shiner: Palmer 4-5-120-1-0; Weimer: Ramirez 6-17-102-1-1;

Receiving -- Shiner: Dalton Brooks 2-42, Bishop 1-70-1, Rhodes 1-8; Weimer: Purdy 3-13, Wilson 1-26, Lacina 1-49-1, Clayton Nunnella 1-14

