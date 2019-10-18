Sacred Heart 49, St. Gerard 30

St. Gerard  14 8  8   -- 30                     
Sacred Heart 21 21 0 -- 49                     

First quarter

SG - Mateo Keahey 95 kickoff return (Marco Salas kick)11:45

SH - Lane Leopold 5 run (Josh Steffek kick) 9:19

SG - Ricky Mesquiti 46 run (Salas kick) 9:38

SH - Korbin Koehne 4 run (Koehne run) 5:11

SH - Dalton Grahmann 35 pass from Austin Kutac (kick failed) 4:58

Second quarter

SH - Leopold 33 run (Steffek kick)11:44

SH - Koehne 9 run (Steffek kick) 10:56

SH - Kutac 6 run (Steffek kick) 5:23

Third quarter

SH - Will Harper 13 run (Steffek kick) 5:19

Fourth quarter

SG - Mesquiti 83 run (Jay Johnson run)

SG - Johnson 5 run (Johnson run) 1:57

Team stats

 St. Gerard Sacred Heart  
  First downs 9 21
  Yards rushing 28-244  46-300
  Yards passing 85  94
  Passes 2-4-1 6-9-0
  Punts  28.5 64
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  2-2
  Penalty-yards  5-38 4-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 14-142, Korbin Koehne 14-71, Will Harper; 7-50, Myles Machicek 5-19, Matt Roznovsky 7-15, Austin Kutac 3-3; St. Gerard: C. Mesquiti 3-81, R. Mesquiti 11-81, Johnson 10-62, Keahey 4-20;

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-794-0, Machicek 0-1-0; St. Gerard: R. Mesquiti 2-4-85-1;

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 2-70, Lane Leopold 4-24; St. Gerard: Rodriguez 2-85

