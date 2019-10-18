Sacred Heart 49, St. Gerard 30
|St. Gerard
|14
|0
|8
|8
|--
|30
|Sacred Heart
|21
|21
|7
|0
|--
|49
First quarter
SG - Mateo Keahey 95 kickoff return (Marco Salas kick)11:45
SH - Lane Leopold 5 run (Josh Steffek kick) 9:19
SG - Ricky Mesquiti 46 run (Salas kick) 9:38
SH - Korbin Koehne 4 run (Koehne run) 5:11
SH - Dalton Grahmann 35 pass from Austin Kutac (kick failed) 4:58
Second quarter
SH - Leopold 33 run (Steffek kick)11:44
SH - Koehne 9 run (Steffek kick) 10:56
SH - Kutac 6 run (Steffek kick) 5:23
Third quarter
SH - Will Harper 13 run (Steffek kick) 5:19
Fourth quarter
SG - Mesquiti 83 run (Jay Johnson run)
SG - Johnson 5 run (Johnson run) 1:57
Team stats
|St. Gerard
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|9
|21
|Yards rushing
|28-244
|46-300
|Yards passing
|85
|94
|Passes
|2-4-1
|6-9-0
|Punts
|28.5
|64
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-38
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 14-142, Korbin Koehne 14-71, Will Harper; 7-50, Myles Machicek 5-19, Matt Roznovsky 7-15, Austin Kutac 3-3; St. Gerard: C. Mesquiti 3-81, R. Mesquiti 11-81, Johnson 10-62, Keahey 4-20;
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-794-0, Machicek 0-1-0; St. Gerard: R. Mesquiti 2-4-85-1;
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 2-70, Lane Leopold 4-24; St. Gerard: Rodriguez 2-85
