St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0

St. Joseph  1313  7   -- 40                     
Bloomington  0  -- 0                     

First quarter

STJ: Carter Nelson 17 yard run (Killian Ward kick), 5:55

STJ: Nelson 44 yard run (Kick fail), 1:17

Second quarter

STJ: Gage Barrera 8 yard run (Ward kick), 2:22

Third quarter

STJ: Barrera 54 yard run (Ward kick), 11:12

STJ: Barrera 40 yard run (Kick failed), 5:45

Fourth quarter

STJ: Carter 10 yard run (Ward kick), 5:30

Team stats

 St. Joseph Bloomington  
  First downs 9 5
  Yards rushing 28-346  22-39
  Yards passing 63  14
  Passes 3-5-0-0 2-8-0-1
  Punts  28
N/A
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  10-115 3-27

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 13-182-3, Carter Nelson 6-110-3; Bloomington: Jesus Zuniga 7-20, Cebron Taylor 7-21.

Passing -- St. Joseph: Jackson Stefka 3-5-63-0-0; Bloomington: Zuniga 2-8-14-0-1.

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Alfredo Vazquez 1-37.

