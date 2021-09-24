St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0
|St. Joseph
|13
|7
|13
|7
|--
|40
|Bloomington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
STJ: Carter Nelson 17 yard run (Killian Ward kick), 5:55
STJ: Nelson 44 yard run (Kick fail), 1:17
Second quarter
STJ: Gage Barrera 8 yard run (Ward kick), 2:22
Third quarter
STJ: Barrera 54 yard run (Ward kick), 11:12
STJ: Barrera 40 yard run (Kick failed), 5:45
Fourth quarter
STJ: Carter 10 yard run (Ward kick), 5:30
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Bloomington
|First downs
|9
|5
|Yards rushing
|28-346
|22-39
|Yards passing
|63
|14
|Passes
|3-5-0-0
|2-8-0-1
|Punts
| 28
|N/A
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|10-115
|3-27
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 13-182-3, Carter Nelson 6-110-3; Bloomington: Jesus Zuniga 7-20, Cebron Taylor 7-21.
Passing -- St. Joseph: Jackson Stefka 3-5-63-0-0; Bloomington: Zuniga 2-8-14-0-1.
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Alfredo Vazquez 1-37.
