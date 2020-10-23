Fort Bend Christian 49, St. Joseph 8
|St. Joseph
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
|Fort Bend
|21
|7
|7
|14
|--
|49
Team stats
|St. Jospeh
|Fort Bend
|First downs
|n/a
|n/a
|Yards rushing
|24-169
|26-186
|Yards passing
|77
|212
|Passes
|9-19-77-1
|16-31-212-0
|Punts
|6.15
|1.45
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|n/a
|n/a
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- STJ: Jace Saddler, 10-67, Jackson Stefka, 6-38, Jordan Thibodeaux, 5-36, Monroe Hobbs, 2-12, Tristan Haney, 1-10, Hayden Stills, 1-4;
Passing -- STJ: Thibodeaux, 6-14-59-0-0, Hobbs, 1-1-3-1-0, Carter Nelson, 0-2-0-0-0;
Receiving -- STJ: Logan Meador, 1-50, Tristan Haney, 2-12, Carter Nelson, 3-11, Janak, 1-4, Jace Saddler, 2-0, xx-xxx; team 2: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.