Football stats

St. Joseph 24, Holy Cross 21

St. Joseph 10 7  7   -- 24                     
Holy Cross  7 7 -- xx                     

First quarter

Holy Cross: Chris Melero 1 run (Rudy Flores Kick) 2:11

Second quarter

St. Joe: KeAon Griffin 20 run (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 9:53

Holy Cross: Gilbert Salas III 53 pass to Roman Garza (Flores Kick) 9:35

St. Joe: Alcasabas 38 field goal 5:55

Third quarter

St. Joe: Griffin 73 run (Alcasabas Kick) 9:17

Holy Cross: Jacob Olivares 30 run (Flores Kick) 0:59

Fourth quarter

St. Joe: Griffin 75 yard run (Alcasabas Kick) 3:14

Team stats

 St. Joseph Holy Cross  
  First downs 7 10
  Yards rushing 35-287  37-205
  Yards passing 47  73
  Passes 4-9-1 3-7-0
  Punts  26 26
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  14-121 8-90

Individual Statistics

Rushing --St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 17-257-3TD; Holy Cross: Gilbert Salas III 7-55, Chris Melero 19-85-TD, Jacob Olivares 9-63-TD

Passing -- St. Joseph: J’Den Miller 3-6-39; Jacob Bordovsky 1-3-8-INT; Holy Cross: Gilbert Salas III 3-7-73-TD

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Drake Hale 2-24, Alex Angerstein 2-23; Holy Cross: Ramon Garza 1-53-TD

