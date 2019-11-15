St. Joseph 24, Holy Cross 21
|St. Joseph
|0
|10
|7
|7
|--
|24
|Holy Cross
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|xx
First quarter
Holy Cross: Chris Melero 1 run (Rudy Flores Kick) 2:11
Second quarter
St. Joe: KeAon Griffin 20 run (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 9:53
Holy Cross: Gilbert Salas III 53 pass to Roman Garza (Flores Kick) 9:35
St. Joe: Alcasabas 38 field goal 5:55
Third quarter
St. Joe: Griffin 73 run (Alcasabas Kick) 9:17
Holy Cross: Jacob Olivares 30 run (Flores Kick) 0:59
Fourth quarter
St. Joe: Griffin 75 yard run (Alcasabas Kick) 3:14
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Holy Cross
|First downs
|7
|10
|Yards rushing
|35-287
|37-205
|Yards passing
|47
|73
|Passes
|4-9-1
|3-7-0
|Punts
|26
|26
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|14-121
|8-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing --St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 17-257-3TD; Holy Cross: Gilbert Salas III 7-55, Chris Melero 19-85-TD, Jacob Olivares 9-63-TD
Passing -- St. Joseph: J’Den Miller 3-6-39; Jacob Bordovsky 1-3-8-INT; Holy Cross: Gilbert Salas III 3-7-73-TD
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Drake Hale 2-24, Alex Angerstein 2-23; Holy Cross: Ramon Garza 1-53-TD
