Houston Second Baptist 42, St. Joseph 0
|St. Joseph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Houston Second Baptist
|14
|21
|7
|0
|--
|42
First quarter
Houston Second Baptist: Grayson Kim 29 run, (Charley Schwinger kick), 9:25
Second Baptist: Finn Nicholson 31 yard pass to Everett Skillern, (Schwinger kick), 5:00
Second quarter
Second Baptist: Nicholson 13 yard pass to Skillern, (Schwinger kick), 11:52
Second Baptist: Eli Smith 2 run, (Schwinger kick), 5:51
Second Baptist: Nicholson 28 yard pass to Skillern, (Schwinger kick), 2:18
Third quarter
Second Baptist: Nicholson 15 yard pass to Michael DiCecco, (Schwinger kick), 6:51
Fourth quarter
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Second Baptist
|First downs
|2
|12
|Yards rushing
|21-(-9)
|26-147
|Yards passing
|44
|184
|Passes
|5-15-0-0
|13-18-4-0
|Punts
|28.1
|37
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-35
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: Jace Saddler 9-(-4), Jordan Thibodeaux 8-(-8), Monroe Hobbs 4-3; Houston Second Baptist: Eli Smith 15-75, Grayson Kim 2-38, Ben Feuer 8-25, Finn Nicholson 1-8
Passing -- St. Joseph: Jordan Thibodeaux 5-14-44-0-0, Carter Nelson 0-1-0-0; Second Baptist: Nicholson 11-18-174-4-0, Ty Baker 1-1-9-0-0, Tommy Willis 1-2-1-0-0
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Jace Saddler 3-35, Logan Meador 2-6, Marshal Hobbs 1-3; Second Baptist: Everett Skillern 4-89, Michael DiCecco 3-44, Karsten Chambers 1-25, Kim 3-16, Hank Huthnance 1-9, Luke Pettite 1-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.