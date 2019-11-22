Houston Second Baptist 21, Victoria St. Joseph 0

HSB  0777 -- 21                    
STJ 0000 -- 0                    

Second quarter

HSB: Josh Johnson 8 pass to Jaylon Coleman (Charley Schwinger kick good) 1:29

Third quarter

HSB: Johnson 13 yard pass to Grayson Kim (Schwinger Kick) 3:10

Fourth quarter

HSB: Johnson 17 yard run (Schwinger kick) 3:24 

Team stats

 HSB STJ  
  First downs 16 5
  Yards rushing 35-174  22-55
  Yards passing 130  11
  Passes 13-20-1 3-11-2
  Punts  34 30
  Fumbles-lost  1-1 0
  Penalty-yards  5-30 4-27

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 11-20, Miller 4-35, Drake Hale 4-19; Second Baptist: Johnson 12-42-1, Everett Skillern 8-56, Eli Smith 15-93

Passing -- St. Joseph: J'Den Mill 6-11; Second Baptist: Johnson 13-20-130-2-1

Receiving -- Second Baptist: Coleman 4-32-1, Grayson Kim 5-56-1

