St. Joseph 33, Karnes City 20
|St. Joseph
|7
|13
|7
|6
|--
|33
|Karnes City
|0
|0
|0
|20
|--
|20
First quarter
St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 1 run (Killian Ward kick), 4:40
Second quarter
STJ: Jackson Stefka 1 run (kick failed), 9:57
STJ: Barrera 8 run (Ward kick), 6:55
Third quarter
STJ: Carter Nelson 60 run (Ward kick), 10:51
Fourth quarter
Karnes City: Jason Foley 20 run (kick failed), 7:42
STJ: Monroe Hobbs 3 run (kick failed), 5:33
KC: Treyton Clark 19 pass to Warrick Thompson (Marshall Homeyer kick), 3:14
KC: Clark 14 pass to Thompson (Homeyer kick), 1:25
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Karnes City
|First downs
|15
|7
|Yards rushing
|30-318
|28-108
|Yards passing
|156
|120
|Passes
|9-14-0-0
|9-22-2-0
|Punts
|13
|30
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|16-145
|7-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 21-217-2, Carter Nelson 1-60-1; Karnes City: Jerrick Beaver 11-36, Jason Foley 2-43-1.
Passing -- St. Joseph: Jackson Stefka 9-14-156-0; Karnes City: Treyton Clark 9-22-120-2-0.
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Marshall Hobbs 2-45, Jace Saddler 2-48; Karnes City: Warrick Thompson 11-106-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.