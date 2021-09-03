St. Joseph 33, Karnes City 20

St. Joseph  13 6   --  33                     
Karnes City  0 20  -- 20                     

First quarter

St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 1 run (Killian Ward kick), 4:40

Second quarter

STJ: Jackson Stefka 1 run (kick failed), 9:57

STJ: Barrera 8 run (Ward kick), 6:55

Third quarter

STJ: Carter Nelson 60 run (Ward kick), 10:51

Fourth quarter

Karnes City: Jason Foley 20 run (kick failed), 7:42

STJ: Monroe Hobbs 3 run (kick failed), 5:33

KC: Treyton Clark 19 pass to Warrick Thompson (Marshall Homeyer kick), 3:14

KC: Clark 14 pass to Thompson (Homeyer kick), 1:25

Team stats

 St. Joseph Karnes City  
  First downs 15 7
  Yards rushing 30-318  28-108
  Yards passing 156  120
  Passes 9-14-0-0 9-22-2-0
  Punts  13 30
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  2-2
  Penalty-yards  16-145 7-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 21-217-2, Carter Nelson 1-60-1; Karnes City: Jerrick Beaver 11-36, Jason Foley 2-43-1.

Passing -- St. Joseph: Jackson Stefka 9-14-156-0; Karnes City: Treyton Clark 9-22-120-2-0.

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Marshall Hobbs 2-45, Jace Saddler 2-48; Karnes City: Warrick Thompson 11-106-2.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.