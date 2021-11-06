St. Joseph 55, Spring Frassati 24
|St. Joseph
|21
|14
|6
|14
|--
|55
|Frassati
|6
|6
|0
|12
|--
|24
First quarter
STJ: Gage Barrera 11 run (Alvaro Heredia-Garcia kick good) 8:31
F: Cooper Marquardt 42 pass to Zamari Bruce (2pt conversion failed) 6:02
STJ: Jackson Stefka 2 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 2:15
STJ: Stefka 10 pass to Carter Nelson (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 1:57
Second quarter
F: Marquardt 13 pass to Bruce (2pt conversion failed) 8:54
STJ: Barrera 21 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 5:34
STJ: Monroe Hobbs 4 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 0:50
Third quarter
STJ: Trey Lawrence 2 run (kick blocked) 0:00
Fourth quarter
F: Brendan Bell 39 pass to Bruce (2pt conversion failed) 11:12
STJ: Stefka 32 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 10:53
STJ: Jace Saddler 22 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 6:15
F: Bell 10 pass to Ethan Schubert (2pt conversion failed)
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Frassati
|First downs
|17
|12
|Yards rushing
|36-345
|17-44
|Yards passing
|100
|286
|Passes
|7-9-0
|19-36-1
|Punts
| 0
|16
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
| 6-55
|8-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: Barrera 13-177-2, Stefka 6-52-1;
Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 7-9-100-1-0; Frassati: Marquardt 10-17-157-2-0, Bell 9-18-129-2-1;
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Nelson 3-33-1; Frassati: Bruce 11-170-3;
