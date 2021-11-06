St. Joseph 55, Spring Frassati 24

St. Joseph2114614   -- 55                    
Frassati6012 -- 24                    

First quarter

STJ: Gage Barrera 11 run (Alvaro Heredia-Garcia kick good) 8:31

F: Cooper Marquardt 42 pass to Zamari Bruce (2pt conversion failed) 6:02

STJ: Jackson Stefka 2 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 2:15

STJ: Stefka 10 pass to Carter Nelson (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 1:57

Second quarter

F: Marquardt 13 pass to Bruce (2pt conversion failed) 8:54

STJ: Barrera 21 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 5:34

STJ: Monroe Hobbs 4 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 0:50

Third quarter

STJ: Trey Lawrence 2 run (kick blocked) 0:00

Fourth quarter

F: Brendan Bell 39 pass to Bruce (2pt conversion failed) 11:12

STJ: Stefka 32 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 10:53

STJ: Jace Saddler 22 run (Heredia-Garcia kick good) 6:15

F: Bell 10 pass to Ethan Schubert (2pt conversion failed) 

Team stats

 St. Joseph Frassati
  First downs 17 12
  Yards rushing 36-345  17-44
  Yards passing 100  286
  Passes 7-9-019-36-1
  Punts 0
 16
  Fumbles-lost  2-0
  2-1
  Penalty-yards 6-55
 8-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: Barrera 13-177-2, Stefka 6-52-1;

Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 7-9-100-1-0; Frassati: Marquardt 10-17-157-2-0, Bell 9-18-129-2-1;

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Nelson 3-33-1; Frassati: Bruce 11-170-3;

