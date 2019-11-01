St. Paul 21, Sacred Heart 14
|St. Paul
|0
|14
|7
|0
|--
|21
|Sacred Heart
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
SH - Austin Kutac 6 run (Josh Steffek kick), 10:50
Second quarter
SP - Zak Johnson 2 run (Sam Benes kick), 11:13
SP - Johnson 9 run (Benes kick)
SH - Lane Leopold 22 run (Steffek kick) 0:27
Third quarter
SP - Johnson 3 run (Benes kick) 4:44
Team stats
|SP
|SH
|First downs
|14
|8
|Yards rushing
|43-246
|24-83
|Yards passing
|89
|64
|Passes
|5-10-0
|5-14-1
|Punts
|3-35.5
|4-44.7
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-60
|2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 20-101-3, Kai Giese 9-83, Noah Boedeker 5-46, Carson Reese 9-15; Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 14-78-1, Austin Kutac 9-2-1, Korbin Koehne 1-3
Passing -- St. Paul: Johnson 5-6-89-0-0, Kai Giese 0-4-0-0-0;Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-14-64-0-1
Receiving -- St. Paul: Kai Giese 4-72, Atley Pilat 1-17; Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 2-47, Brennan, Kana 1-8, Trenton Kraatz 2-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.