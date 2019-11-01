St. Paul 21, Sacred Heart 14

St. Paul  14 7  0   -- 21                     
Sacred Heart  7  -- 14                     

First quarter

SH - Austin Kutac 6 run (Josh Steffek kick), 10:50

Second quarter

SP - Zak Johnson 2 run (Sam Benes kick), 11:13

SP - Johnson 9 run (Benes kick)

SH - Lane Leopold 22 run (Steffek kick) 0:27

Third quarter

SP - Johnson 3 run (Benes kick) 4:44

Team stats

 SP SH  
  First downs 14 8
  Yards rushing 43-246  24-83
  Yards passing 89  64
  Passes 5-10-0 5-14-1
  Punts 3-35.5 4-44.7
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  1-0
  Penalty-yards  8-60 2-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Zak Johnson 20-101-3, Kai Giese 9-83, Noah Boedeker 5-46, Carson Reese 9-15; Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 14-78-1, Austin Kutac 9-2-1, Korbin Koehne 1-3

Passing -- St. Paul: Johnson 5-6-89-0-0, Kai Giese 0-4-0-0-0;Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-14-64-0-1

Receiving -- St. Paul: Kai Giese 4-72, Atley Pilat 1-17; Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 2-47, Brennan, Kana 1-8, Trenton Kraatz 2-7

