Shiner St. Paul 49, Brazos 26
|St. Paul
|7
|14
|14
|14
|--
|49
|Brazos
|0
|0
|13
|13
|--
|26
First quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 1 run (Sam Benes kick) 0:00
Second quarter
SP: Johnson 29 pass to Kai Giese (Benes kick good) 4:46
SP: Johnson 12 pass to Giese (Benes kick good) 0:00
Third quarter
SP: Johnson 2 run (Benes kick good) 5:50
B: Levi Hancock 5 run (Tyler Oelze kick good) 4:03
SP: Johnson 38 run (Benes kick good) 2:27
B: Hancock 27 pass to Oelze (kick blocked) 0:05
Fourth quarter
SP: Giese 51 run (Benes kick good) 8:35
B: Hancock 6 run (Oelze kick good) 5:14
SP: Zane Barta 18 run (Benes kick good) 0:12
B: Hancock 69 pass to Harris Powers (kick failed) 0:00
Team stats
|St. Paul
|Brazos
|First downs
|24
|15
|Yards rushing
|50-474
|71-110
|Yards passing
|77
|276
|Passes
|4-11-0
|14-28-0
|Punts
|0-0
|1-24
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
| 5-55
|5-21
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Johnson 30-222-3, Noah Boedeker 3-32, Giese 5-93-1, Gerald Nunez 6-98, Barta 2-25-1, Nate Boedeker 2-5; Brazos: Hancock 15-83-2, Ryan Burtin 3-35, Powers 3-(-8);
Passing -- St. Paul: Giese 1-8-29-0-0, Johnson 2-2-41-2-0, Jacob Wachsmuth 1-1-7-0-0; Brazos: Hancock 14-28-276-2-0;
Receiving -- St. Paul: Giese 3-48-2, Nunez 1-29; Brazos: Powers 6-103-1, Burtin 4-84, Hayden Tilley 2-23, Isaac White 1-39, Oelze 1-27-1;
