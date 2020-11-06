St. Paul 49, John Paul II 21
|St. Paul
|7
|21
|6
|15
|--
|49
|John Paul II
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 5 run, (Sam Benes kick), 9:21
JP: Clayton Bradley 9 run, (Oscar Bernal kick), 4:02
Second quarter
SP: Johnson 1 run, (Benes kick), 11:54
SP: Johnson 10 run, (Benes kick), 7:21
SP: Kai Giese 25 pass to Gerard Nunez, (Benes kick), 5:26
JP: Bradley 1 run, (Bernal kick), 0:57
Third quarter
SP: Johnson 6 run, 10:45
Fourth quarter
SP: Johnson 5 run, (Geise run), 10:30
SP: Nate Boedeker 28 run, (Benes kick), 6:29
JP: Bryan Rhoder 12 pass to Bradley Bernal (Bernal kick), 3:59
Team stats
|St. Paul
|John Paul II
|First downs
|21
|12
|Yards rushing
|38-325
|36-144
|Yards passing
|112
|110
|Passes
|5-10-1-0
|7-15-1-1
|Punts
|0.0
|2.28
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-70
|9-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Paul: Kai Giese, 3-18, Zak Johnson, 24-195, Brayden Slaughter, 4-42, Nate Boedeker, 1-28, Sean Humes, 1-10, Zane Barta, 1-18, Clayton Bradley, 16-82, Matt McCabe, 8-46, Bryan Rhoder, 7-7, Lane Golla, 3-9, Michael Rhoder, 2- (-1);
Passing -- St. Paul: Giese, 3-6-77-1-0, Jacob Wachsmuth, 1-3-17-0-0, Zak Johnson, 1-1-18-0-0;
Receiving -- St. Paul: Jacob Spann, 1-17, Giese, 1-18, Gerrard Nunez, 2-58, Seasn Humes, 1-19;
