St. Paul 49, John Paul II 21

St. Paul721615 -- 49                    
John Paul II 7707 -- 21                    

First quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 5 run, (Sam Benes kick), 9:21

JP: Clayton Bradley 9 run, (Oscar Bernal kick), 4:02

Second quarter

SP: Johnson 1 run, (Benes kick), 11:54

SP: Johnson 10 run, (Benes kick), 7:21

SP: Kai Giese 25 pass to Gerard Nunez, (Benes kick), 5:26

JP: Bradley 1 run, (Bernal kick), 0:57

Third quarter

SP: Johnson 6 run, 10:45

Fourth quarter

SP: Johnson 5 run, (Geise run), 10:30

SP: Nate Boedeker 28 run, (Benes kick), 6:29

JP: Bryan Rhoder 12 pass to Bradley Bernal (Bernal kick), 3:59

Team stats

 St. PaulJohn Paul II
  First downs 21 12
  Yards rushing 38-325  36-144
  Yards passing 112  110
  Passes 5-10-1-0 7-15-1-1
  Punts  0.0 2.28
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  7-70 9-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Paul: Kai Giese, 3-18, Zak Johnson, 24-195, Brayden Slaughter, 4-42, Nate Boedeker, 1-28, Sean Humes, 1-10, Zane Barta, 1-18, Clayton Bradley, 16-82, Matt McCabe, 8-46, Bryan Rhoder, 7-7, Lane Golla, 3-9, Michael Rhoder, 2- (-1);

Passing -- St. Paul: Giese, 3-6-77-1-0, Jacob Wachsmuth, 1-3-17-0-0, Zak Johnson, 1-1-18-0-0;

Receiving -- St. Paul: Jacob Spann, 1-17, Giese, 1-18, Gerrard Nunez, 2-58, Seasn Humes, 1-19;

