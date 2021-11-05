Stafford 43, Bay City 6
|Stafford
|14
|16
|7
|6
|--
|43
|Bay City
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
S: Isaiah Bogerty 82 interception return (kick failed) 8:06
S: Jamaal Wiley 0 run (Wiley 2pt conversion good) 5:24
Second quarter
S: Safety, 9:02
S: Jordan Barrett 81 kick return (Ivan Maldonado kick good) 8:47
S: Brayden Batiste 23 pass to Chris Holland (Maldonado kick good) 3:53
Third quarter
BC: Joel Davalos 68 pass to David Perez (kick failed) 11:53
S: Wiley 6 run (Maldonado kick good) 1:34
Fourth quarter
S: Batiste 19 pass to Harold Kidd (Maldonado kick good) 6:07
Team stats
|Stafford
|Bay City
|First downs
|19
|8
|Yards rushing
|42-170
|10-42
|Yards passing
|182
|234
|Passes
|11-13-0
|15-33-4
|Punts
|4-38
|2-49
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-42
|5-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Ayden Smith 1-6, Davalos 2-12, Jada Andrews 3-7, Jamorrious Abbott 2-4, Brice Turner 2-13; Stafford: Terrance Woods 9-31, Batiste 5-27, Wiley 22-97-2, Kidd 2-5, Caleb Jones 1-2, Braylon James 2-2;
Passing -- Bay City: Davalos 11-23-208-1-3, Abbott 4-10-26-0-1; Stafford: Batiste 11-13-182-2-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Smith 1-5, Perez 4-137-1, Marlon Ford 2-27, Andrews 2-39, Turner 3-16, Williams 2-2; Stafford: Woods 2-49, Jordan Barrett 4-50, Kidd 3-54-1, Holland 2-29-1;
