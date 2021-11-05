Stafford 43, Bay City 6

Stafford  141676   -- 43                     
Bay City0060 -- 6                    

First quarter

S: Isaiah Bogerty 82 interception return (kick failed) 8:06

S: Jamaal Wiley 0 run (Wiley 2pt conversion good) 5:24

Second quarter

S: Safety, 9:02

S: Jordan Barrett 81 kick return (Ivan Maldonado kick good) 8:47

S: Brayden Batiste 23 pass to Chris Holland (Maldonado kick good) 3:53

Third quarter

BC: Joel Davalos 68 pass to David Perez (kick failed) 11:53

S: Wiley 6 run (Maldonado kick good) 1:34

Fourth quarter

S: Batiste 19 pass to Harold Kidd (Maldonado kick good) 6:07

Team stats

 Stafford  Bay City
  First downs 19 8
  Yards rushing 42-170 10-42
  Yards passing 182 234
  Passes 11-13-0  15-33-4
  Punts  4-38 2-49
  Fumbles-lost  1-1 1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-42 5-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Ayden Smith 1-6, Davalos 2-12, Jada Andrews 3-7, Jamorrious Abbott 2-4, Brice Turner 2-13; Stafford: Terrance Woods 9-31, Batiste 5-27, Wiley 22-97-2, Kidd 2-5, Caleb Jones 1-2, Braylon James 2-2;

Passing -- Bay City: Davalos 11-23-208-1-3, Abbott 4-10-26-0-1; Stafford: Batiste 11-13-182-2-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: Smith 1-5, Perez 4-137-1, Marlon Ford 2-27, Andrews 2-39, Turner 3-16, Williams 2-2; Stafford: Woods 2-49, Jordan Barrett 4-50, Kidd 3-54-1, Holland 2-29-1;

