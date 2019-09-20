Yorktown 21, Stockdale 7

Stockdale  7000 -- 7                    
Yorktown 01470 -- 21                    

First quarter

S: Shjan Abney 27 run, Cutter Clancy kick good, 3:08

Second quarter

Y: Justin Denson 4 run, Omar Hernandez kick good, 6:27

Y: Zack Latta 9 run, Hernandez kick good, 0:17

Third quarter

Y: Corey Pargmann 74 pass from Mark Guerrero, Hernandez kick good, 4:30

Team stats

 Stockdale Yorktown  
  First downs 16 15
  Yards rushing 44-194  28-104
  Yards passing 80  186
  Passes 4-10-2 8-17-1
  Punts  3-28 2-33
  Fumbles-lost  4-1  3-1
  Penalty-yards  5-35 4-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 16-50-1; Stockdale: Shjan 11-90-1

Passing -- Yorktown: Guerrero 6-10-170-1-1; Stockdale: Clancy 4-10-80-0-2

Receiving -- Yorktown: Pargmann 2-104-1; Stockdale: Travis May 3-70

