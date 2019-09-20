Hallettsville 67, Taft 6

Taft0   -- 6                     
Hallettsville  21 27 19  -- 67                    

First quarter

Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 59 run (Chase Janak kick) 11:47

Hallettsville: Brooks 14 run (kick failed), 5:15

Hallettsville: Brooks 30 run (Lane Linhart pass to Ty Gerke) 1:34

Second quarter

Hallettsville: Deven Wood 13 pass from Linhart (Janak kick) 10:28

Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 22 interception return (kick failed), 9:44

Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 45 pass from Linhart (Janak kick), 5:51

Hallettsville: Brooks 71 interception return (Janak kick), 0:19

 Third quarter

Hallettsville: Brooks 70 run (kick failed), 5:51

Hallettsville: Linhart 36 run (Janak kick) 3:11

Hallettsville: Bowen Higgins 62 run (kick failed), 0:00

Fourth quarter

Team: Dustin Gonzales 15 pass from Sean Suarez (kick failed)

Team stats

 Taft Hallettsville
  First downs 14 12
  Yards rushing 46-162  17-361
  Yards passing 98  117
  Passes 6-12-3 5-8-0
  Punts  23.7 37.5
  Fumbles-lost  4-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  2-20 5-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Taft: Villalobos 16-60, Espinosa 7-51; Hallettsville: Brooks 7-220, Linhart 4-59, Bowen Higgins, 1-62, Price Pruett, 1-8, Dylan Crye 3-5, Deven Wood 1-7.

Passing -- Taft: Ozuna 1-2-1 12; Hallettsville: Linhart 5-8-0 117.

Receiving -- Taft: Goben 2-52, Gonzales 1-15, Villalobos 1-12; Hallettsville: Gerke 1-45, Janak 1-21, Wood 1-13, Machacek 1-8.

