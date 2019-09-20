Hallettsville 67, Taft 6
|Taft
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Hallettsville
|21
|27
|19
|0
|--
|67
First quarter
Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 59 run (Chase Janak kick) 11:47
Hallettsville: Brooks 14 run (kick failed), 5:15
Hallettsville: Brooks 30 run (Lane Linhart pass to Ty Gerke) 1:34
Second quarter
Hallettsville: Deven Wood 13 pass from Linhart (Janak kick) 10:28
Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 22 interception return (kick failed), 9:44
Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 45 pass from Linhart (Janak kick), 5:51
Hallettsville: Brooks 71 interception return (Janak kick), 0:19
Third quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks 70 run (kick failed), 5:51
Hallettsville: Linhart 36 run (Janak kick) 3:11
Hallettsville: Bowen Higgins 62 run (kick failed), 0:00
Fourth quarter
Team: Dustin Gonzales 15 pass from Sean Suarez (kick failed)
Team stats
|Taft
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|14
|12
|Yards rushing
|46-162
|17-361
|Yards passing
|98
|117
|Passes
|6-12-3
|5-8-0
|Punts
|23.7
|37.5
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|2-20
|5-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Taft: Villalobos 16-60, Espinosa 7-51; Hallettsville: Brooks 7-220, Linhart 4-59, Bowen Higgins, 1-62, Price Pruett, 1-8, Dylan Crye 3-5, Deven Wood 1-7.
Passing -- Taft: Ozuna 1-2-1 12; Hallettsville: Linhart 5-8-0 117.
Receiving -- Taft: Goben 2-52, Gonzales 1-15, Villalobos 1-12; Hallettsville: Gerke 1-45, Janak 1-21, Wood 1-13, Machacek 1-8.
