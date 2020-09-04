Three Rivers 27, Nixon-Smiley 21
|Three Rivers
|14
|7
|6
|0
|--
|27
|Nixon-Smiley
|0
|6
|8
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
TR: 1 run, kick good, 6:20
TR: 69 pass, kick good, 4:14
Second quarter
TR: 22 pass, kick good, 11:44
NS: Xavier Arias 1 run, kick failed, 9:25
Third quarter
TR: 57 pass, kick failed
NS: Mario Ponce 3 run, 2pt conv. good, 4:16
Fourth quarter
NS: Arias 33 pass to Isaac Grant, kick good, 11:51
Team stats
|Three Rivers
|Nixon-Smiley
|First downs
|13
|6
|Yards rushing
|38-122
|38-122
|Yards passing
|201
|68
|Passes
|5-12-2
|2-6-0
|Punts
|1-40
|2-59
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-65
|9-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Arias 11-37-1, Jesse Riojas 10-48, Ponce 12-36-1, Dario James 5-8;
Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Arias 2-6-68-0-1;
Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Grant 2-68-1;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.