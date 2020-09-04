Three Rivers 27, Nixon-Smiley 21

Three Rivers  1476  0 -- 27                    
Nixon-Smiley 087 -- 21                    

First quarter

TR: 1 run, kick good, 6:20

TR: 69 pass, kick good, 4:14

Second quarter

TR: 22 pass, kick good, 11:44

NS: Xavier Arias 1 run, kick failed, 9:25

Third quarter

TR: 57 pass, kick failed

NS: Mario Ponce 3 run, 2pt conv. good, 4:16 

Fourth quarter

NS: Arias 33 pass to Isaac Grant, kick good, 11:51

Team stats

 Three Rivers Nixon-Smiley  
  First downs 13 6
  Yards rushing 38-122 38-122 
  Yards passing 201  68
  Passes5-12-22-6-0
  Punts  1-40 2-59
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  1-0
  Penalty-yards 6-65 9-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Arias 11-37-1, Jesse Riojas 10-48, Ponce 12-36-1, Dario James 5-8; 

Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Arias 2-6-68-0-1; 

Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Grant 2-68-1;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.