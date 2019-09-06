Tidehaven 48, Rice Consolidated 30

Rice Consolidated77106 -- 30                    
Tidehaven 722613 -- 48                    

Team stats

 Rice Consolidated Tidehaven
  First downs 10 n/a
  Yards rushing 40-181  30-235
  Yards passing 106  250
  Passes
 9-13-2-1
 11-16-4-0
  Punts  1.34 1.25
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  n/a n/a

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Tidehaven: Blake Garcia, 13-108, Kylan Sardinea, 4-38, Jose Martinez, 10-84-1, Ben Ruiz 3-5-2 Rice Consolidated: Ian hargrove, 16-103-2, Warren Scott Jr., 14-54 Noah Mendoza, 2-26;

Passing --  Tidehaven: Blake Garcia, 11-16-250-4-0; Rice Consolidated: Ian Hargrove, 6-10-79-1-1 Warren Scott Jr., 3-3-27-1-0;

Receiving --  Tidehaven: Mason Coleman-Longoria, 5-1084, Kaeden Henry, 4-92, Alex Hernandez, 2-50; Rice Consolidated: RJ Zarate, 4-40, Noah Mendoza, 2-26-2, Ian Hargrove, 2-29;

