Tidehaven 48, Rice Consolidated 30
|Rice Consolidated
|7
|7
|10
|6
|--
|30
|Tidehaven
|7
|22
|6
|13
|--
|48
Team stats
|Rice Consolidated
|Tidehaven
|First downs
|10
|n/a
|Yards rushing
|40-181
|30-235
|Yards passing
|106
|250
|Passes
|11-16-4-0
|Punts
|1.34
|1.25
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|n/a
|n/a
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Tidehaven: Blake Garcia, 13-108, Kylan Sardinea, 4-38, Jose Martinez, 10-84-1, Ben Ruiz 3-5-2 Rice Consolidated: Ian hargrove, 16-103-2, Warren Scott Jr., 14-54 Noah Mendoza, 2-26;
Passing -- Tidehaven: Blake Garcia, 11-16-250-4-0; Rice Consolidated: Ian Hargrove, 6-10-79-1-1 Warren Scott Jr., 3-3-27-1-0;
Receiving -- Tidehaven: Mason Coleman-Longoria, 5-1084, Kaeden Henry, 4-92, Alex Hernandez, 2-50; Rice Consolidated: RJ Zarate, 4-40, Noah Mendoza, 2-26-2, Ian Hargrove, 2-29;
