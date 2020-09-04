Football stats

Tidehaven 28, Ganado 21

Tidehaven  14 6   -- 28                     
Ganado  7 0 -- 21                     

First quarter

Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 23 run (Giovanny Avalos Kick), 8:14

Second quarter

Tidehaven: Kylan Sardinea 4 run (Alexis Cisneros Kick), 6:11

Tidehaven: Logan Crow 32 pass to Austin Smith (Cisneros kick), 1:37

Third quarter

Ganado: Noah Thedford Blocked Punt recovery (Avalos Kick), 4:50

Tidehaven: Crow 3 run (Kick Failed), 0:55

Fourth quarter

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 3 run (Avalos Kick), 3:52

Tidehaven: Crow 3 run (Crow run), 1:22

Team stats

 Tidehaven Ganado  
  First downs 15 11
  Yards rushing 45-142  28-84
  Yards passing 177  136
  Passes10-20-0 17-32-3
  Punts  33 30
  Fumbles-lost 2-1  
  Penalty-yards  9-58 4-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Tidehaven: Logan Crow 19-56, Kylan Sardinea 10-26; Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 27-105-2TD

Passing -- Tidehaven: Logan Crow 9-19-177-1 TD; Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 27-105-2 TD.

Receiving -- Tidehaven: Austin Smith 4-116; Ganado: Riley Hurt 10-79

