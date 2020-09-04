Tidehaven 28, Ganado 21
|Tidehaven
|0
|14
|6
|8
|--
|28
|Ganado
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
First quarter
Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 23 run (Giovanny Avalos Kick), 8:14
Second quarter
Tidehaven: Kylan Sardinea 4 run (Alexis Cisneros Kick), 6:11
Tidehaven: Logan Crow 32 pass to Austin Smith (Cisneros kick), 1:37
Third quarter
Ganado: Noah Thedford Blocked Punt recovery (Avalos Kick), 4:50
Tidehaven: Crow 3 run (Kick Failed), 0:55
Fourth quarter
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 3 run (Avalos Kick), 3:52
Tidehaven: Crow 3 run (Crow run), 1:22
Team stats
|Tidehaven
|Ganado
|First downs
|15
|11
|Yards rushing
|45-142
|28-84
|Yards passing
|177
|136
|Passes
|10-20-0
|17-32-3
|Punts
|33
|30
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-58
|4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Tidehaven: Logan Crow 19-56, Kylan Sardinea 10-26; Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 27-105-2TD
Passing -- Tidehaven: Logan Crow 9-19-177-1 TD; Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 27-105-2 TD.
Receiving -- Tidehaven: Austin Smith 4-116; Ganado: Riley Hurt 10-79
