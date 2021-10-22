Van Vleck 49, Tidehaven 27
|Van Vleck
|8
|8
|20
|13
|--
|49
|Tidehaven
|6
|8
|0
|13
|--
|27
First quarter
VV: Safety 9:32
VV: Payton Brown 20 yard pass to KaDarius Woodard (2pt fail) 4:08
T: Chance Robinson 7 yard run (kick fail) :44
Second quarter
T: Robinson 6 yard run (Joseph Dodds 2 pt run) 4:53
VV: Brown 21 yard pass to Charlie Hill (Brown pass to Cam Austin 2pt good) 0:38
Third quarter
VV: Woodard 7 yard run (2pt fail) 8:31
VV: Woodard 19 yard run (kick fail) 3:00
VV: Ethan Arrington 36 yard fumble return (Cam Austin Run) 2:39
Fourth quarter
VV: Brett Noster 17 yard run (Garrett Mayfield kick) 11:50
T: Logan Crow 1 yard run (2pt fail) 8:11
VV: Noster 9 yard run (Kick fail) 6:59
T: Crow 24 yard pass to Jachen Duran (Alex Cisneros kick) 1:11
Team stats
|Van Vleck
|Tidehaven
|First downs
|15
|10
|Yards rushing
|46-279
|32-202
|Yards passing
|85
|53
|Passes
|5-9-0
|3-9-3
|Punts
|27
|39
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|5-4
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Van Vleck: Austin 15-124, Noster 11-71-2, Woodard 15-81-2; Tidehaven: Dodds 14-83, Crow 15-105-1, Robinson 2-13-1;
Passing -- Van Vleck: Brown 5-9-85-1-0; Tidehaven: Crow 3-9-53-1-3;
Receiving -- Van Vleck: Woodard 1-20-1, Charlie Hill 1-21-1; Tidehaven: Jachen Duran 1-24-1;
