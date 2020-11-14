Vanderbilt Industrial 42, Bishop 18
|Bishop
|6
|0
|0
|12
|--
|18
|home team
|21
|21
|0
|0
|--
|42
First quarter
Vanderbilt Industrial: Clay Martin 44 run, (Rider Ulloa kick), 9:40
Industrial: Matthew Davis 11 yard pass to Clearence Hosey, (Ulloa kick), 7:35
Bishop: Manny Pina 10 yard pass to Justin Moreno, (Waylon Fugate kick failed), 6:29
Industrial: Davis 4 yard pass to Devin Barr, (Ulloa kick), 4:05
Second quarter
Industrial: Dylan Giesalhart 2 run, (Ulloa kick), 11:20
Industrial: Davis 11 yard pass to Barr, (Ulloa kick), 11:13
Industrial: Martin 1 run, (Ulloa kick), 3:24
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Bishop: Pina 38 yard pass to Moreno, (run failed), 8:54
Bishop: Isaiah Rodriguez 80 run, (pass failed), 4:14
Team stats
|Bishop
|Vanderbilt Industrial
|First downs
|10
|17
|Yards rushing
|23-208
|37-220
|Yards passing
|130
|154
|Passes
|8-23-2-1
|15-22-3-0
|Punts
|31.6
|31
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-35
|5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Vanderbilt Industrial: Dylan Giesalhart, 8-77, Clay Martin, 7-75, Richard Kurtz, 7-43, Brock Duarte, 5-21, Clearence Hosey, 2-7, Tayte Karl, 1-3, Mason Roe, 4-(-1), Matthew Davis, 2-(-5); Bishop: Isaiah Rodriguez, 12-182, Trey Valdez, 2-20, Manny Pina, 8-3, Jace Wilson, 1-3.
Passing -- Vanderbilt Industrial: Davis, 10-16-140-3-0, Adrian Baker 5-6-13-0-0; Bishop: Pina, 8-23-130-2-1
Receiving -- Vanderbilt Industrial: Hosey, 3-37, Kaleb Figirova, 2-35, Roe, 1-30, Devin Barr 3-28, Karl 1-10, Taylor McCrory 1-32; Bishop: Moreno, 4-66, Rodriguez, 3-39, Bo Gonzalez, 1-25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.