Vanderbilt Industrial 42, Bishop 18

Bishop  0  12   -- 18                     
home team  21 21 0 -- 42                     

First quarter

Vanderbilt Industrial: Clay Martin 44 run, (Rider Ulloa kick), 9:40

Industrial: Matthew Davis 11 yard pass to Clearence Hosey, (Ulloa kick), 7:35

Bishop: Manny Pina 10 yard pass to Justin Moreno, (Waylon Fugate kick failed), 6:29

Industrial: Davis 4 yard pass to Devin Barr, (Ulloa kick), 4:05

Second quarter

Industrial: Dylan Giesalhart 2 run, (Ulloa kick), 11:20

Industrial: Davis 11 yard pass to Barr, (Ulloa kick), 11:13

Industrial: Martin 1 run, (Ulloa kick), 3:24

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Bishop: Pina 38 yard pass to Moreno, (run failed), 8:54

Bishop: Isaiah Rodriguez 80 run, (pass failed), 4:14

Team stats

 Bishop Vanderbilt Industrial  
  First downs 10 17
  Yards rushing 23-208  37-220
  Yards passing 130  154
  Passes 8-23-2-1 15-22-3-0
  Punts  31.6 31
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  5-35 5-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Vanderbilt Industrial: Dylan Giesalhart, 8-77, Clay Martin, 7-75, Richard Kurtz, 7-43, Brock Duarte, 5-21, Clearence Hosey, 2-7, Tayte Karl, 1-3, Mason Roe, 4-(-1), Matthew Davis, 2-(-5); Bishop: Isaiah Rodriguez, 12-182, Trey Valdez, 2-20, Manny Pina, 8-3, Jace Wilson, 1-3.

Passing -- Vanderbilt Industrial: Davis, 10-16-140-3-0, Adrian Baker 5-6-13-0-0; Bishop: Pina, 8-23-130-2-1

Receiving -- Vanderbilt Industrial: Hosey, 3-37, Kaleb Figirova, 2-35, Roe, 1-30, Devin Barr 3-28, Karl 1-10, Taylor McCrory 1-32; Bishop: Moreno, 4-66, Rodriguez, 3-39, Bo Gonzalez, 1-25

