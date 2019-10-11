Football stats

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 57, Victoria East 28

V. East  14 0  14   -- 28                     
Flour Bluff 8 14 28 7 -- 57                     

First Quarter 

FB - Isaac Miles 1 run (Preston Wilkey run), 4:42

Second Quarter

FB - Bryce Hall 1 run (Aidan Featherby kick), 8:39

E - Alan Jimenez 5 run (Marcus Garza kick), 6:01

FB - Bryce Hall 5 run (A. Featherby kick), 8:39

E - Alan Jimenez 17 run (M. Garza kick), 1:15

Third Quarter 

FB - Isaac Miles 23 pass from Dru Schmidt, (A. Featherby kick), 9:17

FB - Jackson Soward 22 pass from Dru Schmidt (A. Featherby kick), 7:13

FB - Bryce Hall 12 run (A. Featherby kick), 4:13

FB - Bryce Hall 3 run (A. Featherby kick), 4:13

FB - Cole Bouve 1 run (A. Featherby kick), 3:54

Fourth Quarter 

E - William Garley 23 run (M. Garza kick), 8:51

FB - Cole Bouve 1 run (A. Featherby kick), 3:54

E - Daemien Robles 100 kickoff return (M. Garza kick), 3:35

 

Team stats

 East Flour Bluff  
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing xx-xxx  xx-xx
  Yards passing xxx  xxx
  Passes xx-xx-xx-xx xx-xx-xx-xx
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  x-x  x-x
  Penalty-yards  x-xx x-xx

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx; Flour Bluff: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx;

Passing -- East: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xx-xx-xx-xx; Flour Bluff:: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xx-xx-xx-xx;;

Receiving -- East xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx; Flour Bluff:: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx;

