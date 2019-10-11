Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 57, Victoria East 28
|V. East
|0
|14
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Flour Bluff
|8
|14
|28
|7
|--
|57
First Quarter
FB - Isaac Miles 1 run (Preston Wilkey run), 4:42
Second Quarter
FB - Bryce Hall 1 run (Aidan Featherby kick), 8:39
E - Alan Jimenez 5 run (Marcus Garza kick), 6:01
FB - Bryce Hall 5 run (A. Featherby kick), 8:39
E - Alan Jimenez 17 run (M. Garza kick), 1:15
Third Quarter
FB - Isaac Miles 23 pass from Dru Schmidt, (A. Featherby kick), 9:17
FB - Jackson Soward 22 pass from Dru Schmidt (A. Featherby kick), 7:13
FB - Bryce Hall 12 run (A. Featherby kick), 4:13
FB - Bryce Hall 3 run (A. Featherby kick), 4:13
FB - Cole Bouve 1 run (A. Featherby kick), 3:54
Fourth Quarter
E - William Garley 23 run (M. Garza kick), 8:51
FB - Cole Bouve 1 run (A. Featherby kick), 3:54
E - Daemien Robles 100 kickoff return (M. Garza kick), 3:35
Team stats
|East
|Flour Bluff
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|xx-xxx
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|xxx
|xxx
|Passes
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|x-x
|x-x
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx; Flour Bluff: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx;
Passing -- East: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xx-xx-xx-xx; Flour Bluff:: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xx-xx-xx-xx;;
Receiving -- East xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx; Flour Bluff:: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.