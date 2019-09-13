Corpus Christi Miller 42, Victoria East 14
|Victoria East
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|CC Miller
|14
|14
|0
|14
|--
|42
First quarter
M - Ezekiel Moya 32 pass from Andrew Body (Aniceto Zamoa kick), 5:29
M - Adraean Lloyd 32 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 3:33
Second quarter
E - William Garley 1 run (Marcus Garza kick), 8:13
M - Andrew Body 1 run (Zamora kick), 5:38
M - Ralph Rodriguez 10 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:23
Third quarter
E - William Garley 3 run (Garza kick), 6:16
Fourth quarter
M - McCullion Williams 2 run (Zamora kick), 1:53
M - Cassius Clay 25 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:55
Team stats
|V. East
|CC Miller
|First downs
|16
|26
|Yards rushing
|48-166
|25-107
|Yards passing
|146
|435
|Passes
|9-28-3
|24-41-0
|Punts
|3-48
|1-18
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 15-92
|16-98
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: William Garley 26-90; Latavian Johnson 10-40. CC Miller: McCullion Williams 7-48.
Passing -- Victoria East: Ethan White 9-28-3. CC Miller: Andrew Body 24-41-0.
Receiving -- Victoria East: Damion Robles 2-62; Terrance Terrell 3-45; CC Miller: Cassius Clay 8-130; Zeke Moya 5-99; Adrean Llyod 4-132; Ralph Rodriguez 6-71.
