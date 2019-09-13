Football stats

Corpus Christi Miller 42, Victoria East 14

Victoria East  770   -- 14                    
CC Miller  14 14 14 -- 42                    

First quarter

M - Ezekiel Moya 32 pass from Andrew Body (Aniceto Zamoa kick), 5:29

M - Adraean Lloyd 32 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 3:33

Second quarter

E - William Garley 1 run (Marcus Garza kick), 8:13

M - Andrew Body 1 run (Zamora kick), 5:38

M - Ralph Rodriguez 10 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:23

Third quarter

E - William Garley 3 run (Garza kick), 6:16

Fourth quarter

M - McCullion Williams 2 run (Zamora kick), 1:53

M - Cassius Clay 25 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:55

Team stats

 V. East CC Miller
  First downs 16 26
  Yards rushing 48-166 25-107
  Yards passing 146  435
  Passes9-28-3 24-41-0
  Punts  3-48 1-18
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  15-92
 16-98

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria East: William Garley 26-90; Latavian Johnson 10-40. CC Miller: McCullion Williams 7-48. 

Passing --  Victoria East: Ethan White 9-28-3. CC Miller:  Andrew Body 24-41-0.

Receiving --  Victoria East: Damion Robles 2-62; Terrance Terrell 3-45; CC Miller: Cassius Clay 8-130; Zeke Moya 5-99; Adrean Llyod 4-132; Ralph Rodriguez 6-71.

