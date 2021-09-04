Victoria East 35, Alice 16
|Victoria East
|14
|7
|14
|0
|--
|35
|Alice
|0
|0
|0
|16
|--
|16
First quarter
East: Jadon Williams 3 run (Grantt Biles kick), 8:48
E: Williams 48 run (Biles kick), 5:10
Second quarter
E: Ja Carrien Giles 35 run (Biles kick), 4:13
Third quarter
E: Williams 12 pass to Caden Mozisek, (Biles kick), 8:26
E: Williams 12 pass to Terrance Terrell, (Biles kick), 0:45
Fourth quarter
Alice: Josh Camarillo 5 run, (Camarillo pass to Ryan Salas), 6:24
A: Camarillo 1 run, (Camarillo pass to Alejandro Vasquez), 3:58
Team stats
|Victoria East
|Alice
|First downs
|17
|15
|Yards rushing
|33-236
|25-74
|Yards passing
|168
|295
|Passes
|15-24-2-1
|26-43-0-1
|Punts
|23.5
|34.2
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|11-75
|8-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 16-111-2, Ja Carrien Giles 7-83-1, TJ Vargas 2-13, Oryon Perry 4-13, Nijahrell Prater 4-16; Alice: Caleb Aguilar 10-34, Josh Camarillo 12-28-2, Landon Rodriguez 1-1, Noah Cervantes 4-11.
Passing -- East: Williams 15-24-168-2-1; Alice: Camarillo 25-42-272-0-1, Rodriguez 1-2-23-0-0.
Receiving -- East: Matthew Jackson 4-69, Terrance Terrell 4-43-1, Caden Mozisek 3-27-1, Giles 3-15, Vargas 1-14; Alice: Rodriguez 4-56, Aguilar 1-2, Alejandro Vasquez 9-88, Alejandro Asevedo 1-6, Ryan Salas 9-126, Justin Arellano 2-17.
