Victoria East 35, Alice 16

Victoria East 14 14  0   -- 35                     
Alice  0 16  -- 16                     

First quarter

East: Jadon Williams 3 run (Grantt Biles kick), 8:48

E: Williams 48 run (Biles kick), 5:10

Second quarter

E: Ja Carrien Giles 35 run (Biles kick), 4:13

Third quarter

E: Williams 12 pass to Caden Mozisek, (Biles kick), 8:26

E: Williams 12 pass to Terrance Terrell, (Biles kick), 0:45

Fourth quarter

Alice: Josh Camarillo 5 run, (Camarillo pass to Ryan Salas), 6:24

A: Camarillo 1 run, (Camarillo pass to Alejandro Vasquez), 3:58

Team stats

 Victoria East Alice  
  First downs 17 15
  Yards rushing 33-236  25-74
  Yards passing 168  295
  Passes 15-24-2-1 26-43-0-1
  Punts  23.5 34.2
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-2
  Penalty-yards  11-75 8-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 16-111-2, Ja Carrien Giles 7-83-1, TJ Vargas 2-13, Oryon Perry 4-13, Nijahrell Prater 4-16; Alice: Caleb Aguilar 10-34, Josh Camarillo 12-28-2, Landon Rodriguez 1-1, Noah Cervantes 4-11.

Passing -- East: Williams 15-24-168-2-1; Alice: Camarillo 25-42-272-0-1, Rodriguez 1-2-23-0-0.

Receiving -- East: Matthew Jackson 4-69, Terrance Terrell 4-43-1, Caden Mozisek 3-27-1, Giles 3-15, Vargas 1-14; Alice: Rodriguez 4-56, Aguilar 1-2, Alejandro Vasquez 9-88, Alejandro Asevedo 1-6, Ryan Salas 9-126, Justin Arellano 2-17.

