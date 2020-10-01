Victoria East 28, CC Carroll 0
|Victoria East
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
E: Jadon Williams 1 run (Grant Biles kick), 2:03
Second quarter
E: Elijah Perry 49 pass from Jadon Williams (Biles kick), 3:29
Third quarter
E: Evan Brown 29 pass from J. Williams (Biles kick), 9:38
Fourth quarter
E: James Jones 100 interception return (Biles kick), 9:59
Team stats
|Victoria East
|Carroll
|First downs
|11
|10
|Yards rushing
|29-164
|21-71
|Yards passing
|117
|102
|Passes
|7-13-1
|11-30-3
|Punts
|3-92
|6-136
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-90
|5-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 13-73; Alan Jimenez 8-33; Bryson Gardner 3-27; Ja'Carrian Giles 3-33; Matthew Garcia 1-3; Terrence Terrell 1-1. Carroll: Sylvester Hardeman 7-43; Jayden Smith 8-29; Benny Hernandez 1-4.
Passing -- East: Jadon Williams 7-13-1. Carroll: Gabriel Garza 7-17-2; Benny Hernandez 3-7-1.
Receiving -- East: Evan Brown 2-34; Elijah Perry 1-49; Bryson Gardner 2-23; Alan Jimenez 2-8. Carroll: Leroy Rodriguez 2-19; Payton Hammitt 5-35; Ben Sandoval 2-31.
