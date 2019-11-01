Victoria East 48, Corpus Christi Moody 35
|CC Moody
|7
|14
|7
|7
|--
|35
|Victoria East
|13
|22
|7
|6
|--
|48
First Quarter
E: Alan Jimenez 7 run (Marcus Garza kick), 10:47
M: Nathaniel Sada 46 run (Juan Pablo Rocha kick), 10:28
E: Ethan White 22 pass from Latavian Johnson (kick failed), 2:29
Second Quarter
M: Bryon Warner 11 pass from Jakota Cullum (Rocha kick), 11:53
E: Alan Jimenez 30 run (A. Jimenez run), 10:37
E: Daemien Robles 7 pass from Latavian Johnson (kick failed), 9:06
M: Jakota Cullum 20 run (Rocha kick), 7:04
E: Ethan White 80 pass from Latavian Johnson (A. Jimenez run), 6:08
Third Quarter
M: Amarion Johnson 1 run (Rocha kick), 9:39
E: Koby Levigne 20 pass from Ethan White (Garza kick), 1:44
Fourth Quarter
M: Jakota Cullum 1 run (Rocha kick), 11:03
E: Alan Jimenez 49 run (run failed), 2:56
Team stats
|CC Moody
|Victoria East
|First downs
|19
|15
|Yards rushing
|45-303
|26-270
|Yards passing
|11-185
|8-241
|Passes
|7-10-0
|Punts
|2-68
|4-92
|Fumbles-lost
|5-3
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 5-31; Alan Jimenez 19-237; Ethan White 2-2. CC Moody: Dequwan Lindsey 23-145; Nathaniel Sada 11-101; Alejandro Guerrero 2-5; Jakota Cullum 7-50; Amarion Johnson 3-2.
Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 7-10-0; Ethan White 1-2-0. CC Moody: Jakota Cullum 11-18-2.
Receiving -- Victoria East: Koby Levigne 1-20; Ethan White 3-127; Daemien Robles 4-92. CC Moody: Johnathan Rosales 1-6; Nathaniel Sada 3-85; Dequwan Lindsey 4-30; Julio Rodriguez 2-53; Bryon Warner 1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.