Columbia 41, Victoria East 32

Victoria East  13 6  7   -- 32                     
Columbia  15 12  -- 41                     

First quarter

Columbia: Jabari Mack 10 yard run (Jourda Concepcion 2pt conversion), 7:48

East: Jadon Williams 7 yard run (2pt failed), 2:42

Columbia: Makailum Castile 54 yard run (Alexis Villasana kick), 1:28

Second quarter

East: Williams 1 yard run (Grant Biles kick), 10:14

Columbia: Jordan Woodard 15 yard run (2pt failed), 5:10

East: Williams 2 yard run (2pt failed), 1:31

Columbia: Tate Thraser 1 yard run (kick failed), 0:20

Third quarter

East: TJ Vargas 7 yard pass from Williams (2pt failed), 6:55

Columbia: Woodard 9 yard run (Villasana kick), 3:40

Fourth quarter

East: Jacarrien Giles 44 yard pass from Williams (Biles kick), 7:40

Columbia: Woodard 20 yard run (Villasana kick), 1:37

Team stats

 Victoria East Columbia  
  First downs 22 16
  Yards rushing 28-171  44-364
  Yards passing 284  13
  Passes 22-34-2-1 2-3-0-0
  Punts  32.3 40
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  4-2
  Penalty-yards  12-180 5-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 19-113, 3 TDs, Jacarrien Giles 5-22, Oryon Perry 4-36; Columbia: Jordan Woodard 15-176, Jourdan Concepcion 13-60, Xavier Butler 6-40, Jarrett Donley 2-65.

Passing -- East: Jadon Williams 22-34-284-2-1; Columbia: Tate Thraser 2-3-13-0-0.

Receiving -- East: TJ Vargas 4-67, TD; Giles 2-50, TD, Caden Mozisek 5-48, Matthew Jackson 4-37, Terrance Terrell 7-82; Columbia: Concepcion 1-4.

