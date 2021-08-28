Columbia 41, Victoria East 32
|Victoria East
|6
|13
|6
|7
|--
|32
|Columbia
|15
|12
|7
|7
|--
|41
First quarter
Columbia: Jabari Mack 10 yard run (Jourda Concepcion 2pt conversion), 7:48
East: Jadon Williams 7 yard run (2pt failed), 2:42
Columbia: Makailum Castile 54 yard run (Alexis Villasana kick), 1:28
Second quarter
East: Williams 1 yard run (Grant Biles kick), 10:14
Columbia: Jordan Woodard 15 yard run (2pt failed), 5:10
East: Williams 2 yard run (2pt failed), 1:31
Columbia: Tate Thraser 1 yard run (kick failed), 0:20
Third quarter
East: TJ Vargas 7 yard pass from Williams (2pt failed), 6:55
Columbia: Woodard 9 yard run (Villasana kick), 3:40
Fourth quarter
East: Jacarrien Giles 44 yard pass from Williams (Biles kick), 7:40
Columbia: Woodard 20 yard run (Villasana kick), 1:37
Team stats
|Victoria East
|Columbia
|First downs
|22
|16
|Yards rushing
|28-171
|44-364
|Yards passing
|284
|13
|Passes
|22-34-2-1
|2-3-0-0
|Punts
|32.3
|40
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Penalty-yards
|12-180
|5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 19-113, 3 TDs, Jacarrien Giles 5-22, Oryon Perry 4-36; Columbia: Jordan Woodard 15-176, Jourdan Concepcion 13-60, Xavier Butler 6-40, Jarrett Donley 2-65.
Passing -- East: Jadon Williams 22-34-284-2-1; Columbia: Tate Thraser 2-3-13-0-0.
Receiving -- East: TJ Vargas 4-67, TD; Giles 2-50, TD, Caden Mozisek 5-48, Matthew Jackson 4-37, Terrance Terrell 7-82; Columbia: Concepcion 1-4.
