Victoria East 60, Corpus Christi Carroll 21
|Carroll
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
|East
|14
|15
|21
|10
|--
|60
First quarter
East: Jadon Williams 32 pass to Terrance Terrell (Grantt Biles kick), 10:57
Carroll: Benny Hernandez 18 pass to Datron Denmon (Luke De Leon kick), 7:40
E: Nijahrell Prater 54 interception return (Biles kick), 5:25
Second quarter
E: Oryon Perry 5 run (Brysyn Gardner run), 11:57
E: Williams 41 pass to TJ Vargas (Biles kick), 6:19
C: Jasion Juarez 9 run (De Leon kick), 1:32
Third quarter
E: Williams 18 pass to Caden Mozisek (Biles kick), 7:06
E: Williams 24 pass to Vargas (Biles kick), 4:36
E: Williams 48 run (Biles kick), 2:43
Fourth quarter
C: Matthew Rodriguez 8 pass to Datron Denmon (De Leon kick), 11:54
E: Biles 28 field goal, 8:40
E: Williams 51 pass to Logan Garis (Biles kick), 2:13
Team stats
|Carroll
|East
|First downs
|17
|14
|Yards rushing
|26-56
|27-296
|Yards passing
|292
|261
|Passes
|28-48-2-4
|14-25-5-0
|Punts
|33.5
|32.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-70
|8-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 8-135-1, Ja Carrien Giles 9-131, Oryon Perry 5-15-1, Nijahrell Prater 5-15; Carroll: Jonathon Ore 6-9, Ashtyn Salinas 7-10, Jasion Juarez 6-17-1, Benny Hernandez 4-16, Ben Cruz 2-2, Matthew Rodriguez 2-2.
Passing -- East: Williams 14-25-261-5-0; Carroll: Hernandez 19-33-238-1-1; Hernandez 9-15-54-1-3.
Receiving -- East: Terrance Terrell 4-51-1, Giles 2-19, Matthew Jackson 3-42, TJ Vargas 3-80, Caden Mozisek 1-18-1, Logan Garis 1-51-1; Carroll: Ore 7-73, Benjamin Sandoval 6-44, Datron Denmon 6-84-2, Juarez 6-85, JC Salyer 2-15,Kyle Callejo-Soto 1-9, Jude Livas 1-10.
