Victoria East 34, Corpus Christi King 3

Corpus Christi King  00  0   -- 3                     
Victoria East 14 13  -- 34                     

First quarter

E: Terrance Terrell 15 pass from Jadon Williams (Grantt Biles kick), 8:46

E: Terrell 13 pass from Williams (Biles kick), 3:08

Second quarter

E: Oryon Perry 5 run (Biles kick), 11:23

K: Hunter Kuhlmann 26 field goal, 6:22

Third quarter

E: Ja Carrien Giles 34 pass from Williams (Biles kick), 10:06

E: Williams 1 run (Biles kick failed), 1:57

Team stats

 Corpus Christi King Victoria East  
  First downs 11 8
  Yards rushing 47-142  23-115
  Yards passing75  179
  Passes 6-16-0-1 10-18-3-0
  Punts  30.67 35
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  2-1
  Penalty-yards  7-60 4-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 6-(-4)-1, Ja Carrien Giles 10-97, Oryon Perry 5-13, Kameron Caviel 2-9; King: Jordan Castillo 21-55, Nate Reyes 7-19, Bryan Guillen 12-54, Jordan Cantu 2-5, Troy Cano 1-(-7), Tanner Williams 4-16.

Passing -- East: Williams 10-18-179-3-0; King: Guillen 5-10-63-0-0, Cano 0-4-0-0-1, Williams 1-2-12-0-0.

Receiving -- East: Logan Garis 1-21, Terrance Terrell 3-36-2, TJ Vargas 3-76, Giles 1-34-1, Bryson Ortega 1-25, Jaydon Smith 1-(-3); King: Reyes 4-51, Cantu 1-12, Kaleb Castillo 1-12.

