Victoria East 34, Corpus Christi King 3
|Corpus Christi King
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|3
|Victoria East
|14
|7
|13
|0
|--
|34
First quarter
E: Terrance Terrell 15 pass from Jadon Williams (Grantt Biles kick), 8:46
E: Terrell 13 pass from Williams (Biles kick), 3:08
Second quarter
E: Oryon Perry 5 run (Biles kick), 11:23
K: Hunter Kuhlmann 26 field goal, 6:22
Third quarter
E: Ja Carrien Giles 34 pass from Williams (Biles kick), 10:06
E: Williams 1 run (Biles kick failed), 1:57
Team stats
|Corpus Christi King
|Victoria East
|First downs
|11
|8
|Yards rushing
|47-142
|23-115
|Yards passing
|75
|179
|Passes
|6-16-0-1
|10-18-3-0
|Punts
|30.67
|35
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-60
|4-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 6-(-4)-1, Ja Carrien Giles 10-97, Oryon Perry 5-13, Kameron Caviel 2-9; King: Jordan Castillo 21-55, Nate Reyes 7-19, Bryan Guillen 12-54, Jordan Cantu 2-5, Troy Cano 1-(-7), Tanner Williams 4-16.
Passing -- East: Williams 10-18-179-3-0; King: Guillen 5-10-63-0-0, Cano 0-4-0-0-1, Williams 1-2-12-0-0.
Receiving -- East: Logan Garis 1-21, Terrance Terrell 3-36-2, TJ Vargas 3-76, Giles 1-34-1, Bryson Ortega 1-25, Jaydon Smith 1-(-3); King: Reyes 4-51, Cantu 1-12, Kaleb Castillo 1-12.
