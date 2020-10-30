Victoria East 41, King 6

Victoria East146210 -- 41                    
King 0060 -- 6                    

Team stats

 EastKing
  First downs n/a 11
  Yards rushing 51-342  22-106
  Yards passing 97  66
  Passes 8-10-0-1 11-26-0-0
  Puntsn/an/a
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-0 8-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Jaden Williams, 11-125, Alan Jimenez, 19-103, Latavian Johnson, 19-103, Lawrence Cavazos, 5-26, Evan Brown;

Passing -- East: Johnson, 7-8-87-0-1, Williams, 1-2-10-0-0;

Receiving -- team 1: Jimenez, 4-42, Brown, 2-25, Elijah Perry; 

