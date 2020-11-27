Victoria East 49, Corpus Christi Moody 28

Corpus Christi Moody  14  7   -- 28                     
Victoria East  14 21  -- 49                     

First quarter

Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 2 run, (Grantt Biles kick), 7:58

Corpus Christi Moody: Jakota Cullum 65 yard pass to Darrell Nation, (Juan Rocha kick), 7:45

East: Latavian Johnson 10 run, (Biles kick), 2:00

Second quarter

East: Jimenez 9 run, (Biles kick), 9:57

East: Evan Brown 47 yard interception return, (Biles kick), 8:19

East: Jimenez 13 run, (Biles kick), 3:14

Third quarter

Moody: Cullum 31 yard pass to Clarence McGil, (Rocha kick), 5:02

East: Jimenez 4 run, (Marcus Garza kick), 1:05

Moody: Cullum 50 yard pass to McGil, (Rocha kick), 0:00

Fourth quarter

East: Ja Carrien Giles 29 run, (Biles kick), 9:26

Moody: Cullum 27 yard pass to McGil, (Rocha kick), 1:33

Team stats

 Corpus Christi Moody Victoria East  
  First downs 4 18
  Yards rushing 13-25  62-349
  Yards passing x184  45
  Passes 8-18-4-2 4-7-0-0
  Punts  39 13
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  1-15 8-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 18-166, Latavian Johnson 16-88

Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 2-2-17-0-0, Jadon Williams 2-5-28-0-0; Corpus Christi Moody: Jakota Cullum 8-18-184-4-2

Receiving -- Corpus Christi Moody: Clarence McGil 6-135

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.