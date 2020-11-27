Victoria East 49, Corpus Christi Moody 28
|Corpus Christi Moody
|7
|0
|14
|7
|--
|28
|Victoria East
|14
|21
|7
|7
|--
|49
First quarter
Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 2 run, (Grantt Biles kick), 7:58
Corpus Christi Moody: Jakota Cullum 65 yard pass to Darrell Nation, (Juan Rocha kick), 7:45
East: Latavian Johnson 10 run, (Biles kick), 2:00
Second quarter
East: Jimenez 9 run, (Biles kick), 9:57
East: Evan Brown 47 yard interception return, (Biles kick), 8:19
East: Jimenez 13 run, (Biles kick), 3:14
Third quarter
Moody: Cullum 31 yard pass to Clarence McGil, (Rocha kick), 5:02
East: Jimenez 4 run, (Marcus Garza kick), 1:05
Moody: Cullum 50 yard pass to McGil, (Rocha kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
East: Ja Carrien Giles 29 run, (Biles kick), 9:26
Moody: Cullum 27 yard pass to McGil, (Rocha kick), 1:33
Team stats
|Corpus Christi Moody
|Victoria East
|First downs
|4
|18
|Yards rushing
|13-25
|62-349
|Yards passing
|x184
|45
|Passes
|8-18-4-2
|4-7-0-0
|Punts
|39
|13
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-15
|8-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 18-166, Latavian Johnson 16-88
Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 2-2-17-0-0, Jadon Williams 2-5-28-0-0; Corpus Christi Moody: Jakota Cullum 8-18-184-4-2
Receiving -- Corpus Christi Moody: Clarence McGil 6-135
