Victoria East 51, Corpus Christi Moody 44

East  21 6  16   -- 51                     
Moody  7 27  -- 44                     

First quarter

E: Oryon Perry 2 run (Grant Biles kick)

M: 34 run (kick)

E: Terrance Terrell 36 pass from Jadon Williams (Biles kick)

E: Logan Garis 77 pass from Williams (Biles kick)

Second quarter

M: 14 run (kick)

E: Perry 9 run (2pt conversion)

M: 24 pass (kick)

M: 33 run (kick)

M: 34 pass (kick failed)

Third quarter

E: Ja Carrien Giles 16 run (2pt failed)

M: 32 field goal

Fourth quarter

E: Williams 12 run (2pt conversion)

M: 1 run (kick)

E: Williams 1 run (2pt conversion)

Team stats

 East Moody 
  First downs 24 21
  Yards rushing 41-365  39-343
  Yards passing196  97
  Passes 12-18-2-1 7-14-2-1
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  3-3  0-0
  Penalty-yards  9-136 5-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 21-203-2, Ja Carrien Giles 14-109-1, Oryon Perry 5-52-2, TJ Vargas 1-1.

Passing -- East: Williams 13-18-231-2-1.

Receiving -- East: Terrance Terrell 6-81-1, Logan Garis 1-77-1, Giles 4-62, Vargas 1-14, Bryson Ortega 1-7.

