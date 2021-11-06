Victoria East 51, Corpus Christi Moody 44
|East
|21
|8
|6
|16
|--
|51
|Moody
|7
|27
|3
|7
|--
|44
First quarter
E: Oryon Perry 2 run (Grant Biles kick)
M: 34 run (kick)
E: Terrance Terrell 36 pass from Jadon Williams (Biles kick)
E: Logan Garis 77 pass from Williams (Biles kick)
Second quarter
M: 14 run (kick)
E: Perry 9 run (2pt conversion)
M: 24 pass (kick)
M: 33 run (kick)
M: 34 pass (kick failed)
Third quarter
E: Ja Carrien Giles 16 run (2pt failed)
M: 32 field goal
Fourth quarter
E: Williams 12 run (2pt conversion)
M: 1 run (kick)
E: Williams 1 run (2pt conversion)
Team stats
|East
|Moody
|First downs
|24
|21
|Yards rushing
|41-365
|39-343
|Yards passing
|196
|97
|Passes
|12-18-2-1
|7-14-2-1
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-136
|5-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 21-203-2, Ja Carrien Giles 14-109-1, Oryon Perry 5-52-2, TJ Vargas 1-1.
Passing -- East: Williams 13-18-231-2-1.
Receiving -- East: Terrance Terrell 6-81-1, Logan Garis 1-77-1, Giles 4-62, Vargas 1-14, Bryson Ortega 1-7.
