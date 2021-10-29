Victoria East 56, Corpus Christi Ray 33
|Ray
|7
|0
|13
|13
|--
|33
|East
|21
|21
|7
|7
|--
|56
First quarter
E: Ja Carrien Giles 17 run (Grantt Biles kick), 10:23
E: Terrance Terrell 40 interception return (Biles kick), 9:32
R: Lucas Tinajero 31 pass to Jordan Benavides (Ricardo Aguilera kick), 5:39
E: Giles 40 run (Biles kick), 3:54
Second quarter
E: Giles 57 run (Biles kick), 8:15
E: Jastin Wallace 1 blocked punt return (Biles kick), 6:58
E: Giles 30 pass from Jadon Williams (Biles kick), 1:19
Third quarter
R: Brandon Chapa 48 pass from Ben De La Cerda (kick failed), 8:54
E: Oryon Perry 9 run (Biles kick), 2:49
R: Juan Cavazos 28 pass from De La Cerda (Aguilera kick), 0:15
Fourth quarter
R: Chapa 40 pass from De La Cerda (pass failed), 11:47
R: Cavazos 18 pass from De La Cerda (Aguilera kick), 7:08
E: Giles 39 run (Biles kick), 7:08
Team stats
|Ray
|East
|First downs
|13
|12
|Yards rushing
|33-128
|34-290
|Yards passing
|188
|118
|Passes
|13-28-5-2
|7-9-1-0
|Punts
|35
|28.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-55
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Ja Carrien Giles 15-199-4, Jadon Williams 11-20, Oryon Perry 7-63-1, Kameron Caviel 1-4; Ray: Ben De La Cerda 3-24, Brandon Chapa 20-103, Lucas Tinajero 9-0, Juan Cavazos 1-2.
Passing -- East: Williams 7-9-118-1-0; Ray: De La Cerda 9-17-126-4-2, Tinajero 4-11-62-1-0.
Receiving -- East: TJ Vargas 1-16, Bryson Ortega 1-23, Terrance Terrell 3-42, Giles 2-37-1; Ray: Cavazos 5-130-2, Jordan Benavides 1-31-1, Chapa 3-89-2, Marcos Savazos 2-40, Braeden Rhodes 1-13, Kenneth Glover 1-(-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.