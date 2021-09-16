Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 63, Victoria East 22
|Victoria East
|14
|8
|0
|0
|--
|22
|Veterans Memorial
|36
|6
|7
|14
|--
|63
First quarter
Veterans Memorial: Tracy Jones 61 run (Connor Rye kick), 11:42
VM: Elijah Durrette 13 pass to Alejandro Guerrero (Aiden Hinojosa run), 9:31
East: Terrance Terrell 67 kickoff return (Grantt Biles kick), 9:17
VM: Jones 1 run (Hinojosa run), 4:38
VM: Cameron DeLaPena 31 interception return (run failed), 4:14
VM: Nicolas Reyes 39 interception return (Rye kick), 3:15
E: Jadon Williams 10 pass to Terrell (Biles kick), 0:00
Second quarter
VM: Rye 32 field goal, 6:46
E: Williams 9 pass to Terrell (Biles kick), 0:58
Third quarter
VM: Durrette 16 run (Rye kick), 2:39
Fourth quarter
VM: Durrette 28 pass to Isaac Rojas (Rye kick), 6:55
VM: Luke Johnson 32 interception return (Rye kick), 5:12
Team stats
|Victoria East
|Veterans Memorial
|First downs
|9
|20
|Yards rushing
|27-75
|28-213
|Yards passing
|94
|230
|Passes
|11-27-2-4
|20-29-2-0
|Punts
|33.6
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-50
|7-69
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Ja Carrien Giles 6-19, Jadon Williams 14-23, Oryon Perry 7-33; Vets: Tracy Jones 13-131, Aiden Hinojosa 2-10, Elijah Durrette 8-57, Jaiden Castaneda 3-16, Jeremiah Sosa 2-(-1).
Passing -- East: 11-27-94-2-4; Vets: Durrette 19-28-218-2-0, Hinojosa 1-1-12-0-0.
Receiving -- East: Matthew Jackson 1-7, TJ Vargas 3-14, Trent Zappe 2-25, Terrance Terrell 4-51-2, Caden Mozisek 1-(-3); Vets: Alejandro Guerrero 6-74, Luke Johnson 2-31, Cameron DeLaPena 6-50, Jonathan Gonzalez 1-4, Isaac Rojas 4-59, Theo Polakis 1-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.