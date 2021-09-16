Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 63, Victoria East 22

Victoria East  14 0  0   -- 22                     
Veterans Memorial  36 14  -- 63                     

First quarter

Veterans Memorial: Tracy Jones 61 run (Connor Rye kick), 11:42

VM: Elijah Durrette 13 pass to Alejandro Guerrero (Aiden Hinojosa run), 9:31

East: Terrance Terrell 67 kickoff return (Grantt Biles kick), 9:17

VM: Jones 1 run (Hinojosa run), 4:38

VM: Cameron DeLaPena 31 interception return (run failed), 4:14

VM: Nicolas Reyes 39 interception return (Rye kick), 3:15

E: Jadon Williams 10 pass to Terrell (Biles kick), 0:00

Second quarter

VM: Rye 32 field goal, 6:46

E: Williams 9 pass to Terrell (Biles kick), 0:58

Third quarter

VM: Durrette 16 run (Rye kick), 2:39

Fourth quarter

VM: Durrette 28 pass to Isaac Rojas (Rye kick), 6:55

VM: Luke Johnson 32 interception return (Rye kick), 5:12

Team stats

 Victoria East Veterans Memorial  
  First downs 9 20
  Yards rushing 27-75  28-213
  Yards passing 94  230
  Passes 11-27-2-4 20-29-2-0
  Punts  33.6 0
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  7-50 7-69

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Ja Carrien Giles 6-19, Jadon Williams 14-23, Oryon Perry 7-33; Vets: Tracy Jones 13-131, Aiden Hinojosa 2-10, Elijah Durrette 8-57, Jaiden Castaneda 3-16, Jeremiah Sosa 2-(-1).

Passing -- East: 11-27-94-2-4; Vets: Durrette 19-28-218-2-0, Hinojosa 1-1-12-0-0.

Receiving -- East: Matthew Jackson 1-7, TJ Vargas 3-14, Trent Zappe 2-25, Terrance Terrell 4-51-2, Caden Mozisek 1-(-3); Vets: Alejandro Guerrero 6-74, Luke Johnson 2-31, Cameron DeLaPena 6-50, Jonathan Gonzalez 1-4, Isaac Rojas 4-59, Theo Polakis 1-12.

