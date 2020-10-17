Flour Bluff 27, Victoria East 23

Flour Bluff70137 -- 27                    
East21200 -- 23                    

First quarter

East: Alan Jimenez 2 run, (Grant Biles kick)

Flour Bluff: 33 pass, (kick)

East: Jimenez 1 run, (Biles kick)

East: Jimenez 3 run, (Biles kick

Second quarter

East: Safety

Third quarter

Flour Bluff: 4 run

Flour Bluff: 5 run, (kick),

Fourth quarter

Flour Bluff: 46 pass, (kick)

Team stats

 Flour BluffVictoria East
  First downs 16 18
  Yards rushing 37-123  48-199
  Yards passing 150  125
  Passes 9-19-2-2 6-18-0-2
  Puntsn/an/a
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-38 6-78

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: , Jadon Williams, 25-206, Alan Jimenez, 23-93;

Passing -- East: Williams, 6-18-125-0-2;

Receiving -- East: Evan Brown, 4-99, Elijah Perry, 1-15, Matthew Jackson, 1-11;

