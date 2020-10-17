Flour Bluff 27, Victoria East 23
|Flour Bluff
|7
|0
|13
|7
|--
|27
|East
|21
|2
|0
|0
|--
|23
First quarter
East: Alan Jimenez 2 run, (Grant Biles kick)
Flour Bluff: 33 pass, (kick)
East: Jimenez 1 run, (Biles kick)
East: Jimenez 3 run, (Biles kick
Second quarter
East: Safety
Third quarter
Flour Bluff: 4 run
Flour Bluff: 5 run, (kick),
Fourth quarter
Flour Bluff: 46 pass, (kick)
Team stats
|Flour Bluff
|Victoria East
|First downs
|16
|18
|Yards rushing
|37-123
|48-199
|Yards passing
|150
|125
|Passes
|9-19-2-2
|6-18-0-2
|Punts
|n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-38
|6-78
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: , Jadon Williams, 25-206, Alan Jimenez, 23-93;
Passing -- East: Williams, 6-18-125-0-2;
Receiving -- East: Evan Brown, 4-99, Elijah Perry, 1-15, Matthew Jackson, 1-11;
