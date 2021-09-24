Victoria East 30, Flour Bluff 28
|Flour Bluff
|0
|14
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Victoria East
|0
|21
|0
|9
|--
|30
Second quarter
E: Ja Carrien Giles 9 run (Grantt Biles kick), 10:59
FB: Nash Villegas 1 run (Kyler Meschi kick), 7:56
E: Giles 38 run (Biles kick), 5:34
FB: Villegas 10 run (Meschi kick), 4:09
E: Jason Williams 49 run (Biles kick), 2:50
Third quarter
FB: Villegas 5 run (Meschi kick), 9:33
Fourth quarter
E: Williams 33 pass to TJ Vargas (Biles kick), 8:49
E: Villegas intentional grounding penalty safety, 5:38
FB: Villegas 2 run (Meschi kick), 0:25
Team stats
|Flour Bluff
|Victoria East
|First downs
|16
|12
|Yards rushing
|49-189
|37-308
|Yards passing
|209
|113
|Passes
|12-22-0-0
|8-16-1-0
|Punts
|41.3
|38.4
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|13-102
|7-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 19-198-1, Ja Carrien Giles 15-104-2, Oryon Perry 3-6; Flour Bluff: Nash Villegas 21-77-4, Cameron Johnson 19-75, Jose Martinez 7-44, Wyatt Elwood 1-(-1), Team 1-(-6).
Passing -- East: Williams 8-16-113-1-0; Flour Bluff: Villegas 12-22-209-0-0.
Receiving -- East: Terrance Terrell 2-52, Caden Mozisek 2-8, Giles 2-15, TJ Vargas 2-37-1; Flour Bluff: Elwood 4-43, Jayden Paluseo 1-1, Adam Martinez 3-96, Cade Dowd 2-37, Cameron Dickson 1-4, Isaac McElroy 1-28.
