Gregory-Portland 20, Victoria East 17

Victoria East  10 0  0   -- 17                     
Gregory-Portland 7 13  -- 20                     

First quarter

E-Jadon Williams 20 run (Grant Biles kick), 8:11

E-Grant Biles 22 field goal, 3:10

G-P- Dalvin Batts 30 run (Jackson Sutton kick), 1:52

Second quarter

G-P-Ross Dubose 9 pass from Brandon Redden (run failed), 11:52

G-P-Brandon Redden 14 run (Jackson Sutton kick), 7:28

E-Jadon Williams 7 run (Biles kick), 4:21

Team stats

 Victoria East Gregory-Portland  
  First downs 15 15
  Yards rushing xx-195  xx-154
  Yards passing 91  170
  Passes 12-16-0-0 12-20-1-0
  Punts  26.8 20.2
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  x-xx x-xx

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 23-98-2, Ja Carrien Giles 12-91; G-P: Dalvin Batts 20-95-1, Brandon Redden 12-59-1.

Passing -- East: Williams 12-16-91-0-0; G-P: Redden 12-20-170-1-0.

Receiving -- East: Terrance Terrell 4-27, Giles 4-42, TJ Vargas 3-18, Bryson Ortega 1-4; G-P: David Karl 4-33, Ross Dubose 5-85-1, Nick Hartley 2-17, William Bonneau 1-35.

