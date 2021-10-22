Gregory-Portland 20, Victoria East 17
|Victoria East
|10
|7
|0
|0
|--
|17
|Gregory-Portland
|7
|13
|0
|0
|--
|20
First quarter
E-Jadon Williams 20 run (Grant Biles kick), 8:11
E-Grant Biles 22 field goal, 3:10
G-P- Dalvin Batts 30 run (Jackson Sutton kick), 1:52
Second quarter
G-P-Ross Dubose 9 pass from Brandon Redden (run failed), 11:52
G-P-Brandon Redden 14 run (Jackson Sutton kick), 7:28
E-Jadon Williams 7 run (Biles kick), 4:21
Team stats
|Victoria East
|Gregory-Portland
|First downs
|15
|15
|Yards rushing
|xx-195
|xx-154
|Yards passing
|91
|170
|Passes
|12-16-0-0
|12-20-1-0
|Punts
|26.8
|20.2
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Jadon Williams 23-98-2, Ja Carrien Giles 12-91; G-P: Dalvin Batts 20-95-1, Brandon Redden 12-59-1.
Passing -- East: Williams 12-16-91-0-0; G-P: Redden 12-20-170-1-0.
Receiving -- East: Terrance Terrell 4-27, Giles 4-42, TJ Vargas 3-18, Bryson Ortega 1-4; G-P: David Karl 4-33, Ross Dubose 5-85-1, Nick Hartley 2-17, William Bonneau 1-35.
