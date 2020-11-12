Victoria East 33, Gregory-Portland 31
|Gregory-Portland
|0
|7
|17
|7
|--
|31
|Victoria East
|6
|14
|6
|7
|--
|33
First quarter
Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 60 run, 2:28
Second quarter
East: Latavian Johnson 10 run (run failed), 11:31
Gregory-Portland: Devon Maunch 14 pass to Isaiah Chandler, (Jackson Sutton kick) 7:54
East: Jimenez 93 yard run, (Jimenez run) 0:47
Third quarter
G-P: Kaleem Gholsby 16 run, (Sutton kick) 11:24
G-P: Gholsby 47 run (Sutton kick) 8:57
East: Johnson 7 run, (run failed) 3:35
G-P: Sutton 33 kick, 1:56
Fourth quarter
East: Jimenez 80 run, (Marcus Garza kick) 8:46
G-P: Maunch 32 pass to Dawson Dean, (Sutton kick) 5:12
Team stats
|Gregory-Portland
|Victoria East
|First downs
|13
|12
|Yards rushing
|26-338
|56-496
|Yards passing
|213
|35
|Passes
|15-43-2-2
|5-11-0-0
|Punts
|4-20
|5-17.4
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|4-39
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 22-335, Latavian Johnson 29-143, Jadon Williams 3-18, Trent Zappe 1-2, Evan Brown 1-(-2); Gregory-Portland: Kaleem Gholsby 19-109, Dalvin Batts 4-11, Devon Mauch 2-(-6)
Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 5-11-35-0-0; Gregory-Portland: Devon Mauch 15-43-213-2-2
Receiving -- Victoria East: Elijah Perry 1-13, Jadon Williams 1-8, Alan Jimenez 1-6, Evan Brown 1-5, Terrance Terrell 1-(-1); Gregory-Portland: Brian Harris 6-75, Conner Durrill 4-59, Dawson Dean 3-42, Isaiah Chandler 1-14, David Karl 1-13
