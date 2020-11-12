Victoria East 33, Gregory-Portland 31

Gregory-Portland017 7   -- 31                     
Victoria East14 -- 33                     

First quarter

Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 60 run, 2:28

Second quarter

East: Latavian Johnson 10 run (run failed), 11:31

Gregory-Portland: Devon Maunch 14 pass to Isaiah Chandler, (Jackson Sutton kick) 7:54

East: Jimenez 93 yard run, (Jimenez run) 0:47

Third quarter

G-P: Kaleem Gholsby 16 run, (Sutton kick) 11:24

G-P: Gholsby 47 run (Sutton kick) 8:57

East: Johnson 7 run, (run failed) 3:35

G-P: Sutton 33 kick, 1:56

Fourth quarter

East: Jimenez 80 run, (Marcus Garza kick) 8:46

G-P: Maunch 32 pass to Dawson Dean, (Sutton kick) 5:12

Team stats

 Gregory-Portland Victoria East
  First downs 13 12
  Yards rushing 26-338  56-496
  Yards passing 213  35
  Passes 15-43-2-2 5-11-0-0
  Punts  4-20 5-17.4
  Fumbles-lost  4-1  3-3
  Penalty-yards  2-10 4-39

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 22-335, Latavian Johnson 29-143, Jadon Williams 3-18, Trent Zappe 1-2, Evan Brown 1-(-2); Gregory-Portland: Kaleem Gholsby 19-109, Dalvin Batts 4-11, Devon Mauch 2-(-6)

Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 5-11-35-0-0; Gregory-Portland: Devon Mauch 15-43-213-2-2

Receiving -- Victoria East: Elijah Perry 1-13, Jadon Williams 1-8, Alan Jimenez 1-6, Evan Brown 1-5, Terrance Terrell 1-(-1); Gregory-Portland: Brian Harris 6-75, Conner Durrill 4-59, Dawson Dean 3-42, Isaiah Chandler 1-14, David Karl 1-13

