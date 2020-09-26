Victoria East 28, Southwest Legacy 23
|Victoria East
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Southwest Legacy
|0
|7
|0
|16
|--
|23
First quarter
E: Alan Jimenez 21 run (Grant Biles kick).
Second quarter
E: Alan Jimenez 4 run (Biles kick).
SW: Damian Hernandez 30 pass from Zezar Tovar (Javier Lira kick).
Third quarter
E: Jadon Williams 2 run (Biles kick),
Fourth quarter
SW: Homer Flores 14 pass from Tovar (Lira kick).
E: Jadon Williams 1 run (G. Biles kick).
SW: Safety
SW: Jorge Pineda 13 pass from Tovar (Lira kick).
Team stats
|East
|Southwest
|First downs
|19
|20
|Yards rushing
|175
|43
|Yards passing
|185
|243
|Passes
|9-17-0
|17-28-1
|Punts
|2-47
|4-51
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|13-81
|14-185
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Alan Jimenez 18-76; Jadon Williams 18-48; Latavian Johnson 7-51.
Passing -- East: Jadon Williams 9-17-0.
Receiving -- East: Terrence Terrell 3-111; Evan Brown 3-52; Alan Jimenez 1-6; Matthew Jackson 2-16.
