Victoria East 28, Southwest Legacy 23

Victoria East   77  7   -- 28                     
Southwest Legacy 0 16  -- 23                     

First quarter

E: Alan Jimenez 21 run (Grant Biles kick).

Second quarter

E: Alan Jimenez 4 run (Biles kick).

SW: Damian Hernandez 30 pass from Zezar Tovar (Javier Lira kick).

Third quarter

E: Jadon Williams 2 run (Biles kick), 

Fourth quarter

SW: Homer Flores 14 pass from Tovar (Lira kick).

E: Jadon Williams 1 run (G. Biles kick).

SW: Safety

SW: Jorge Pineda 13 pass from Tovar (Lira kick).

Team stats

 East Southwest  
  First downs 19 20
  Yards rushing 175  43
  Yards passing 185  243
  Passes 9-17-0 17-28-1
  Punts  2-47 4-51
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  13-81 14-185

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Alan Jimenez 18-76; Jadon Williams 18-48; Latavian Johnson 7-51.

Passing -- East: Jadon Williams 9-17-0.

Receiving -- East: Terrence Terrell 3-111; Evan Brown 3-52; Alan Jimenez 1-6; Matthew Jackson 2-16.

