Taft 42, Victoria East 13
|Taft
|14
|7
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Victoria East
|0
|6
|7
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
T: TJ Andrews 2 run (Josue Solis kick good) 3:28
T: Johnie Lott 3 run (Solis kick good) 1:29
Second quarter
VE: Ja Carrien Giles 12 run (kick failed) 9:59
T: Andrews 10 run (Solis kick good) 5:51
Third quarter
T: Andrews 29 pass from Lott (Solis kick good) 9:21
VE: Giles 118 run (Andres Pous kick good) 5:51
T: Porter 33 pass from Lott (Solis kick good) 3:21
Fourth quarter
T: Lott 1 run (Solis kick good) 11:06
Team stats
|Victoria East
|Taft
|First downs
|14
|23
|Yards rushing
|31-180
|48-297
|Yards passing
|91
|121
|Passes
|9-25-0
|11-12-0
|Punts
|6-29.2
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 15-108
|11-94
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: Giles 18-120-2, Williams 10-42, Williams 3-18;
Passing -- Victoria East: Williams 9-25-91-1-0
Receiving -- Victoria East: Jackson 2-29, Wallace 2-26, Giles 2-18-1, Prater 2-14, Vargas 1-4
