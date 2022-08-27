Taft 42, Victoria East 13

Taft  147147 -- 42                    
Victoria East 0670 -- 13                    

First quarter

T: TJ Andrews 2 run (Josue Solis kick good) 3:28

T: Johnie Lott 3 run (Solis kick good) 1:29

Second quarter

VE: Ja Carrien Giles 12 run (kick failed) 9:59

T: Andrews 10 run (Solis kick good) 5:51

Third quarter

T: Andrews 29 pass from Lott (Solis kick good) 9:21

VE: Giles 118 run (Andres Pous kick good) 5:51

T: Porter 33 pass from Lott (Solis kick good) 3:21

Fourth quarter

T: Lott 1 run (Solis kick good) 11:06

Team stats

 Victoria East Taft
  First downs 14 23
  Yards rushing 31-180 48-297
  Yards passing 91  121
  Passes 9-25-0 11-12-0
  Punts 6-29.2 2-45.5
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  1-1
  Penalty-yards  15-108
 11-94

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria East: Giles 18-120-2, Williams 10-42, Williams 3-18;

Passing -- Victoria East: Williams 9-25-91-1-0

Receiving -- Victoria East: Jackson 2-29, Wallace 2-26, Giles 2-18-1, Prater 2-14, Vargas 1-4

