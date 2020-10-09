Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 61, Victoria East 7

CCVM  20 13 14  14   -- 61                     
Victoria East  0  -- 7                     

First quarter

VM: Joseph Meador 90-yard kickoff return (run failed), 11:43 

VM: Carter Senterfitt 1 run (Conor Rye kick), 5:30

VM: Cameron Delapena 32 pass from Senterfitt (Rye kick), 2:02

Second quarter

E: Latavian Johnson 6 run (Grant Biles kick), 9:19

VM: Alejandro Guerrero 2 run (run failed), 6:13

VM: Adrian Rivera 32 interception return (Rye kick), 3:02

Third quarter

VM: Carter Senterfitt 12 run (Conor Rye kick), 5:04

VM: Carter Senterfitt 29 run (Conor Rye kick), 2:26

Fourth quarter

VM: Cameron Delapena 80 pass from Elijah Durrette (Rye kick), 10:48

VM: Nana Amo-Mensah 55 pass from Elijah Durrette (Rye kick), 4:55

Team stats

