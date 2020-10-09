Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 61, Victoria East 7
|CCVM
|20
|13
|14
|14
|--
|61
|Victoria East
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
VM: Joseph Meador 90-yard kickoff return (run failed), 11:43
VM: Carter Senterfitt 1 run (Conor Rye kick), 5:30
VM: Cameron Delapena 32 pass from Senterfitt (Rye kick), 2:02
Second quarter
E: Latavian Johnson 6 run (Grant Biles kick), 9:19
VM: Alejandro Guerrero 2 run (run failed), 6:13
VM: Adrian Rivera 32 interception return (Rye kick), 3:02
Third quarter
VM: Carter Senterfitt 12 run (Conor Rye kick), 5:04
VM: Carter Senterfitt 29 run (Conor Rye kick), 2:26
Fourth quarter
VM: Cameron Delapena 80 pass from Elijah Durrette (Rye kick), 10:48
VM: Nana Amo-Mensah 55 pass from Elijah Durrette (Rye kick), 4:55
