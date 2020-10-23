Victoria West 50, Victoria East 20
|West
|23
|21
|7
|0
|--
|50
|East
|0
|0
|6
|14
|--
|20
First quarter
West: Blake Buzzell 34 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Randy Samano kick) 10:13
West: Buzzell 34 pass to Dion Green, (Samano kick) 5:58
West: Safety, 13:58
West: Chase Patek 11 run, (Samano kick) 3:34
Second quarter
West: Buzzell 1 run, (Samano kick) 8:18
West: Buzzell 6 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Samano kick) 3:38
West: Buzzell 3 pass to Green, (Samano kick)
Third quarter
East: Latavian Johnson 6 run, 7:51
West: Buzzell 15 pass to Barfield, (Samano kick), 4:38
Fourth quarter
East: Alan Jimenez, (Grannt Biles kick), 6:59
East: Jimenez 11 run, (Biles kick), 5:55
Team stats
|West
|East
|First downs
|23
|16
|Yards rushing
|45-229
|48-265
|Yards passing
|208
|19
|Passes
|15-23-5-1
|5-15-0-1
|Punts
|2.36
|4.29
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-44
|6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 29-197, Adam Diaz, 7-32, Brendan Solis, 3-12, Blake Buzzell, 5-6, Randy Samano, 1-0; East: Latavian Johnson, 21-195, Alan Jimenez, 19-74, Jadon Williams, 7-17, Marcus Garza, 1-0;
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 15-23-208-5-1; East: Williams, 0-3-0-0-1;;
Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 7-92, La'Trell Barfield, 4-67, Dion Green, 2-37, Jose Aguilar, 2-12; East: Terrance Terell, 3-10, Evan Brown, 1-10, Matthew Jackson, 1- (-1);
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.