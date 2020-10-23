Victoria West 50, Victoria East 20

West232170 -- 50                    
East 00614 -- 20                    

First quarter

West: Blake Buzzell 34 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Randy Samano kick) 10:13

West: Buzzell 34 pass to Dion Green, (Samano kick) 5:58

West: Safety, 13:58

West: Chase Patek 11 run, (Samano kick) 3:34

Second quarter

West: Buzzell 1 run, (Samano kick) 8:18

West: Buzzell 6 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Samano kick) 3:38

West: Buzzell 3 pass to Green, (Samano kick)

Third quarter

East: Latavian Johnson 6 run, 7:51

West: Buzzell 15 pass to Barfield, (Samano kick), 4:38

Fourth quarter

East: Alan Jimenez, (Grannt Biles kick), 6:59

East: Jimenez 11 run, (Biles kick), 5:55

Team stats

 WestEast
  First downs 23 16
  Yards rushing 45-229  48-265
  Yards passing 208  19
  Passes 15-23-5-1 5-15-0-1
  Punts  2.36 4.29
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  5-44 6-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 29-197, Adam Diaz, 7-32, Brendan Solis, 3-12, Blake Buzzell, 5-6, Randy Samano, 1-0; East: Latavian Johnson, 21-195, Alan Jimenez, 19-74, Jadon Williams, 7-17, Marcus Garza, 1-0;

Passing -- West: Buzzell, 15-23-208-5-1; East: Williams, 0-3-0-0-1;;

Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 7-92, La'Trell Barfield, 4-67, Dion Green, 2-37, Jose Aguilar, 2-12; East: Terrance Terell, 3-10, Evan Brown, 1-10, Matthew Jackson, 1- (-1);

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.