Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23
|Victoria East
|7
|0
|8
|8
|--
|23
|Weslaco East
|6
|6
|7
|7
|--
|26
First quarter
Weslaco East: Avery Bowen 5 run, (kick failed), 7:29
Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 4 run, (Grant Biles kick), 4:02
Second quarter
Weslaco East: Gio Guerra 4 run, (Two-point pass failed), 9:57
Third quarter
Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 8 yard pass to Jadon Williams, (Johnson pass to Terrance Terrell), 8:06
Weslaco East: Bowen 4 run, (Carlos Rodriguez kick), 4:01
Fourth quarter
Weslaco East: Bowen 4 run, (Rodriguez kick), 9:25
Victoria East: Jimenez 8 run, (Jimenez two-point run), 7:56
Team stats
|Victoria East
|Weslaco East
|First downs
|16
|18
|Yards rushing
|28-192
|59-330
|Yards passing
|184
|8
|Passes
|14-23-1-0
|1-2-0-0
|Punts
|13
|N/A
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|12-75
|8-42
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 13-97, Alan Jimenez 15-96; Weslaco East: Avery Bowen 32-186, Gio Guerra 20-115, Javier Garza 6-16, Johnathan Valadez 1-13
Passing -- Victoria East: Johnson 14-22-184-1-0, Jadon William 0-1-0-0-0; Weslaco East: Bowen 1-2-8-0-0
Receiving -- Victoria East: Terrance Terrell 3-78, Jadon Williams 3-38, Evan Brown 3-36, Jimenez 4-22, Elijah Perry 1-10; Weslaco East: Edward Villalobos 1-8
