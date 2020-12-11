Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23

Victoria East  8  8   -- 23                     
Weslaco East  6  -- 26                     

First quarter

Weslaco East: Avery Bowen 5 run, (kick failed), 7:29

Victoria East: Alan Jimenez 4 run, (Grant Biles kick), 4:02

Second quarter

Weslaco East: Gio Guerra 4 run, (Two-point pass failed), 9:57

Third quarter

Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 8 yard pass to Jadon Williams, (Johnson pass to Terrance Terrell), 8:06

Weslaco East: Bowen 4 run, (Carlos Rodriguez kick), 4:01

Fourth quarter

Weslaco East: Bowen 4 run, (Rodriguez kick), 9:25

Victoria East: Jimenez 8 run, (Jimenez two-point run), 7:56

Team stats

 Victoria East Weslaco East  
  First downs 16 18
  Yards rushing 28-192  59-330
  Yards passing 184  8
  Passes 14-23-1-0 1-2-0-0
  Punts  13 N/A
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  12-75 8-42

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 13-97, Alan Jimenez 15-96; Weslaco East: Avery Bowen 32-186, Gio Guerra 20-115, Javier Garza 6-16, Johnathan Valadez 1-13

Passing -- Victoria East: Johnson 14-22-184-1-0, Jadon William 0-1-0-0-0; Weslaco East: Bowen 1-2-8-0-0

Receiving -- Victoria East: Terrance Terrell 3-78, Jadon Williams 3-38, Evan Brown 3-36, Jimenez 4-22, Elijah Perry 1-10; Weslaco East: Edward Villalobos 1-8

