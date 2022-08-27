St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13
|St. Joseph
|0
|13
|14
|6
|--
|33
|Aransas Pass
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
First quarter
AP: Henry Schultz 16 yard pass to Nate Gunn (Bryan Rodriguez kick) 7:25
Second quarter
STJ: Gage Barrera 35 yard run (Wyatt Fetters Kick) 10:55
STJ: Dominic Alvarez 60 yard fumble return (kick fail) 0:29
Third quarter
STJ: Barrera 6 yard run (Fetters kick) 8:37
STJ: Aiden Aragon 8 yard pass to Caden Repper (Fetters kick) 4:21
Fourth quarter
AP: George Acosta 9 yard run (2pt fail) 8:48
STJ: Barrera 36 yard run (Kick fail) 3:54
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Aransas Pass
|First downs
|2
|7
|Yards rushing
|24-136
|35-78
|Yards passing
|115
|147
|Passes
|6-14-1
|9-23-0
|Punts
|33
|31
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-2
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-75
|10-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- STJ: Barrera 12-103-3; Aransas Pass: Acosta 15-105-1;
Passing -- STJ: Aragon 6-14-115-1-1; Aransas Pass: Schultz 9-23-147-1-0;
Receiving -- STJ: Repper 1-93-1; Aransas Pass: Gunn 2-23-1, Rodriguez 4-73;
