St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13

St. Joseph  013146 -- 33                    
Aransas Pass7006 -- 13                    

First quarter

AP: Henry Schultz 16 yard pass to Nate Gunn (Bryan Rodriguez kick) 7:25

Second quarter

STJ: Gage Barrera 35 yard run (Wyatt Fetters Kick) 10:55

STJ: Dominic Alvarez 60 yard fumble return (kick fail) 0:29

Third quarter

STJ: Barrera 6 yard run (Fetters kick) 8:37

STJ: Aiden Aragon 8 yard pass to Caden Repper (Fetters kick) 4:21

Fourth quarter

AP: George Acosta 9 yard run (2pt fail) 8:48

STJ: Barrera 36 yard run (Kick fail) 3:54

Team stats

 St. Joseph Aransas Pass
  First downs 2 7
  Yards rushing 24-136 35-78
  Yards passing 115  147
  Passes 6-14-1 9-23-0
  Punts  33 31
  Fumbles-lost  2-2
  3-1
  Penalty-yards  7-75 10-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- STJ: Barrera 12-103-3; Aransas Pass: Acosta 15-105-1;

Passing -- STJ: Aragon 6-14-115-1-1; Aransas Pass: Schultz 9-23-147-1-0;

Receiving -- STJ: Repper 1-93-1; Aransas Pass: Gunn 2-23-1, Rodriguez 4-73;

