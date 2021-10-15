Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7

Lutheran South  7  17   -- 24                     
St. Joseph  0  -- 7                     

Second quarter

SJ: Monroe Hobbs 1 run (Jojo Marroquin kick), 0:32

Third quarter

LS: Tyler Saunders 8 pass to Joel Hutchins (Nick Hatch kick) 1:47

Fourth quarter

LS: Saunders 8 pass to Kaleb Cox (Hatch kick), 6:45

LS: Hatch 30 field goal, 2:56

LS: Hutchins 2 run (Hatch kick) 1:42

Team stats

 Lutheran South St. Joseph  
  First downs 15 3
  Yards rushing 33-105  29-109
  Yards passing 158  27
  Passes 13-26-2-0 7-15-0-2
  Punts  33 30
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-0
  Penalty-yards  7-72 6-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Lutheran South: Matthew Savala 18-57; St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 12-88, Monroe Hobbs 5-11-1.

Passing -- Lutheran South: Tyler Saunders 13-26-158-2-0; St. Joseph: Jackson Stefka 5-12-15-0-2.

Receiving -- Lutheran South: Joel Hutchins 4-70-1.

