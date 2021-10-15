Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|7
|17
|--
|24
|St. Joseph
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
Second quarter
SJ: Monroe Hobbs 1 run (Jojo Marroquin kick), 0:32
Third quarter
LS: Tyler Saunders 8 pass to Joel Hutchins (Nick Hatch kick) 1:47
Fourth quarter
LS: Saunders 8 pass to Kaleb Cox (Hatch kick), 6:45
LS: Hatch 30 field goal, 2:56
LS: Hutchins 2 run (Hatch kick) 1:42
Team stats
|Lutheran South
|St. Joseph
|First downs
|15
|3
|Yards rushing
|33-105
|29-109
|Yards passing
|158
|27
|Passes
|13-26-2-0
|7-15-0-2
|Punts
|33
|30
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-72
|6-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Lutheran South: Matthew Savala 18-57; St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 12-88, Monroe Hobbs 5-11-1.
Passing -- Lutheran South: Tyler Saunders 13-26-158-2-0; St. Joseph: Jackson Stefka 5-12-15-0-2.
Receiving -- Lutheran South: Joel Hutchins 4-70-1.
